Back to school printable: An easy teacher gift Idea

Presenting a straightforward Back to school printable: An easy teacher gift that educators can truly appreciate!

Recently, I reached out to my Facebook friends, some of whom are teachers or former teachers, seeking their input on the idea of giving a teacher a bottle of wine with a cute downloadable printable (available on this blog) as a back-to-school gift. I pondered if this gesture might inadvertently land me on the “Parents to Watch Because They are Probably Alcoholics” list. Let’s be honest; those lists probably exist, right?

The responses from my Facebook friends were quite mixed. Some were enthusiastic and declared, “Great idea!” Others seemed a bit cautious with responses like, “Well, perhaps not . . .” And then, someone enlightened me, emphasizing that alcohol is not permitted on school premises, even as a light-hearted gift, and could potentially cause trouble for the teacher. Yikes!

So, one thoughtful teacher chimed in with a fantastic suggestion – an extra box of Kleenex or some wet wipes. After all, my primary goal in giving a teacher an early school year gift (aside from ingratiating myself, of course) is to express genuine appreciation for them and the challenges they’re about to face. Back to school printable: An easy teacher gift And it doesn’t hurt if the gift serves a practical purpose too!

(By the way, the teachers were unanimous in their verdict: coffee is greatly appreciated, but mugs and anything apple-themed should be avoided at all costs!)

With all this in mind, I offer you a cute little poem that spontaneously came to me while I was torn between taking a nap and working (we’ve all been there when the brain has other plans, right?). You can download it by clicking the image below or visiting this link.

Now, while many school supply lists typically include a three-pack of wipes and paper towels, I suggest going the extra mile by adding a roll of paper towels or some wipes in addition to what’s already requested. My plan is to include a personalized note expressing how I couldn’t fathom doing the job they’re about to undertake and how deeply grateful I am for their dedication.

And to Gavin’s teacher for the upcoming school year, if you happen to be reading this, I promise to meet you just off school grounds with something far more refreshing than a bottle of wipes, five minutes after the final bell rings on the first day. I mean, seriously, you’ve spent an entire day with over 20 six-year-olds!

In summary, here’s an uncomplicated Back to school printable: An easy teacher gift idea that teachers will genuinely find useful and heartwarming.