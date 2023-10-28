Easy neighbor gift & easy teacher gift {free printable}. It allows me to exercise my creativity and provides you with charming gifts. Although I’ve mentioned before that I only share recipes I truly adore, my confidence in crafting printables surpasses my culinary skills.

So, here’s another gift idea for you! Easy neighbor gift & easy teacher gift {free printable} can serve as an excellent present for your neighbors or teachers. Simply accompany it with a small bag of popcorn!

For the label, click HERE for “HAPPY HOLIDAYS,” and HERE for “MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

Currently, the Dollar Store offers adorable popcorn bags that pair perfectly with this gift, especially because they’re used for popping the corn in the first place.

Initially, I thought about the labels, and then it struck me that this could be transformed into a delightful themed gift basket, ideal for gifting to teachers. Gavin’s teacher, whom I hold in high regard, has a few little ones of her own. I believed this could set the stage for a memorable movie night. Combine it with some movie-style candies, popcorn boxes (I found mine in the Target dollar spot), and a Netflix gift card, and voila, you have a hassle-free teacher gift!

If you’ve perused those gift guides listing what teachers don’t need (candles, mugs, ornaments, food, etc.), you won’t find a popcorn-themed movie basket on there. We’re in the clear! On a more serious note, I completely understand the sentiment behind those lists. No one can consume baked goods from 25 different families, nor do they need 25 mugs or candles, especially after 15-plus years in the field.

Easy neighbor gift & easy teacher gift {free printable}: But everyone can appreciate movies and popcorn! 😊