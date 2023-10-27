Streamline Your Garage organization tips and printables

Discover straightforward Garage organization tips and printables to help you start the journey to an organized space.

If you know us in real life, you might be surprised to see us sharing organization advice. For those who’ve ventured into our garage, you’re probably wondering if it’s the same place we’re talking about. However, as you peruse this post and witness the dramatic before-and-after photos, you’ll be amazed. You might even find yourself heading to Home Depot to get your hands on some Rubbermaid FastTrack essentials.

When Rubbermaid FastTrack approached me about writing a piece on their exceptional garage organization system, I had some reservations. It wasn’t due to any doubts about the product’s quality, but rather the daunting task that lay ahead:

But my partner, Nathan, was enthusiastic and couldn’t wait to dive in. He had been eyeing Rubbermaid’s FastTrack system for a while, and this opportunity was just what he needed. So, we promptly made our way to Home Depot to gather the necessary components. While there, a kind and knowledgeable gentleman, whom we jokingly considered adopting as our personal grandpa/fix-it guru, guided us to what we required. He spoke glowingly of the FastTrack system, sharing that he had it in his own garage, where it had effectively organized his gardening tools and golf equipment. He marveled at how easy it was to install and how adaptable it was, with only the tracks securely affixed to the wall, allowing everything else to be moved and adjusted as needed.

(Quick tidbit: The previous homeowners of our house had already installed some FastTrack components, albeit somewhat haphazardly. They had affixed hooks to the wall themselves and left one of the tracks empty. Surprisingly, this worked to our advantage, providing us with more to work with. It’s astonishing that we hadn’t taken full advantage of it over the past four years!)

Are you ready to witness the Garage organization tips and printables?

Garage Organization Tip #1: Raise Everything Off the Floor

It might seem like an obvious tip, yet it’s one we neglected for four years. With limited space around the edges due to parked cars, it’s crucial to maximize wall storage. While pegboards are popular, we believe that FastTrack offers greater versatility. Our Home Depot advisor shared this sentiment.

The difference is astonishing, and I know I sound like a FastTrack enthusiast, but can you believe how much extra space we now have? When they say it provides ten times more space, they’re not exaggerating.

Garage Organization Tip #2: Don’t Store Seasonally Irrelevant Items

You know what we mean – sleds don’t require prime real estate in July, and the slip and slide doesn’t need to take center stage in January. Find alternative storage spaces. The garage has limited space, so use it wisely.

Garage Organization Tip #3: Make Kid-Friendly Items Accessible

While certain garage items should remain out of reach for little hands (e.g., bug spray, fertilizer, heavy shovels), there are also many things that kids need easy access to, such as sidewalk chalk and balls. FastTrack made it possible for us to keep adult items above and kid-friendly items within their reach. We utilized the shelving they provided to store our gardening supplies, the ball hanger for their sports equipment, and freed up space on existing shelves for bike helmets, bubbles, and chalk.

Lastly, a few FastTrack hooks that we found invaluable but haven’t mentioned yet include the ladder hook (a lifesaver for getting that beast out of the way!), the cooler hook (ideal for an awkward item to store), and the extension cord holder (it neatly winds up your cords for you!).

Garage organization tips and printables!