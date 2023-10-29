Homemade christmas decorations {feather christmas trees} with young children can be a challenging yet heartwarming experience.

As I gazed at our Christmas tree, I couldn’t help but marvel at the chaos and joy that decorating it brought to our home. While it’s not always easy to keep ornaments in place, the excitement and wonder in my kids’ eyes make it all worth it. Each year, they eagerly participate in hanging ornaments and admiring their handiwork, making the holiday season truly magical.

In addition to adorning our tree with cherished ornaments, I enjoy gradually expanding my collection of Christmas decor. Homemade christmas decorations {feather christmas trees}, which means my assortment grows at a deliberate pace. Last year, while browsing the holiday section at Target, I spotted some white feather Christmas trees and thought, “I could make those even more whimsical and unique.

Creating these DIY feather Christmas trees is a straightforward and budget-friendly project. All you’ll need are feathers, a glue gun, and some styrofoam trees. You can also find excellent tutorials for cardboard trees online.

To ensure a secure attachment without damaging the styrofoam, apply the hot glue directly to the feather. The best part about using hot glue is that you can hang the trees immediately.

Homemade christmas decorations {feather christmas trees} will add a touch of elegance and creativity to your holiday decor. They are a delightful DIY project that brings a sense of accomplishment and a personalized touch to your Christmas decorations. Embrace the chaos and joy of decorating with children while infusing your space with unique holiday charm.