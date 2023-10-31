Homemade halloween games on a Budget

Gavin is part of a large extended family with seven cousins on his dad’s side. That’s a whole lot of birthdays and a whole lot of reasons to celebrate! A few years ago, our wise sister-in-laws had a brilliant idea: to combine the birthdays into two big shared parties, one in the fall and one in the spring. Last year, they took it a step further by making the Homemade halloween games, complete with costumes. It was a blast!

This year, the tradition continues, and it’s happening at our place. To add to the fun, I decided to come up with some DIY games for the kids, without breaking the bank on store-bought options. Most of these games were inspired by creative folks online, and I’ve put my own spin on them.

Ghostly Bean Bag Toss What You’ll Need:

Four Dollar Store Pumpkin Buckets ($4)

A Wooden Board ($1.75)

Black Spray Paint ($1)

White T-shirt from the Dollar Store ($1)

Screws (found around the house)

Dry Beans (found around the house)

Creating Homemade halloween games is a breeze. Simply attach the pumpkin buckets from the dollar store to a wooden board using screws. You can use a template for the ghost bean bags. A word of advice: Make sure the hole for filling the ghosts is at the bottom to avoid any kitchen mishaps. Since the ghosts are made from a jersey t-shirt, I left them “inside out,” giving them a ragged, ghostly look. If you don’t sew, an alternative is using white socks filled with beans and tied at the “neck” with white yarn.

Witch Hat Ring Toss What You’ll Need:

Witch Hat from Michaels (with a coupon, it’s $1.50)

Liquid Starch (found around the house)

Flour (found around the house)

Orange Plastic Tablecloth ($1)

Oatmeal Canister (found around the house)

Hot Glue (found around the house)

This Witch Hat Ring Toss is not only a fantastic game but also easy to make. Start by mixing Sta-flo Liquid Starch and flour to create a paste. Apply it to the inside of the witch hat in layers, letting each layer dry for about an hour. For the rings, cut one-inch round rings from an oatmeal container and cover them with plastic tablecloth. A hot glue gun set to a lower temperature will prevent the plastic from melting. This game is reusable year after year and costs just $2.50.

Ghostly Bowling What You’ll Need:

6 empty soda bottles

Black Spray Paint (left over from Ghost Bucket Toss)

White Spray Paint ($1)

Black Sharpie (found around the house)

Carveable Foam Pumpkin from the Dollar Store ($1)

Gavin’s favorite game was Ghostly Bowling, and it’s budget-friendly. You’ll need small foam pumpkins from the dollar store, perfect for kid-friendly bowling. Spray paint the pumpkin white for a spooky bowling ball effect, and paint the soda bottles white with ghost faces. The grand total for this game is just $2, assuming you have a soda bottle addiction like I do.

In total, you can create three fantastic games for just $12.25. What’s even better is that we’re using these Homemade halloween games for Gavin’s school Halloween party, so they’re pulling double duty!