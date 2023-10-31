How to make a bumblebee citronella candle? Crafting these delightful Bumblebee Citronella Candles is a breeze and makes for a wonderful gift idea!

From the moment I stumbled upon Positively Splendid’s post on crafting homemade citronella candles, the idea of crafting one adorned with black and yellow stripes, resembling a bumblebee, has been stuck in my mind. Isn’t that adorable?

And that’s when I had the brilliant idea of incorporating a cute printable into the mix! “You’re The Bees Knees.” How sweet is that?

How to make a bumblebee citronella candle? Here’s a list of the materials you’ll need:

Citronella oil 1/2 pound of soy wax (I used Artsmind brand, available at Michaels) Candle prewaxed wicks and clips (I used Artsmind brand, available at Michaels) Black and yellow crayon (the “dandelion” yellow color works particularly well) Dixie cups 8 oz mason jar Chopsticks E6000 glue

Step 1: Begin by gluing the wick to the base of the mason jar. Use two connected chopsticks to secure the wick in place until the glue sets. (Refer to the image under Step 5 below)

Step 2: Fill a dixie cup with wax and half a black crayon. Microwave for two minutes.

Stir and microwave for an additional two minutes.

Step 3: Fill the cup the rest of the way with more wax and microwave for another two minutes.

Step 4: Add four drops of citronella oil and mix thoroughly. (Don’t be concerned about the wax turning yellow.)

Step 5: Carefully pour the wax into the mason jar, making sure to avoid the wick and the sides of the jar. Once again, use the chopsticks to keep the wick in place. (Apologies for the subpar image – I forgot to capture this step when crafting the first candle.)

Step 6: Allow an hour between each layer.

Note: When you pour the yellow wax on top of the black layer, make sure to wait approximately 10 minutes after removing the wax from the microwave before pouring. Failing to do so may result in the lower black layer melting and bleeding into the yellow layer.

Lastly, give your creation a few hours to set before lighting it. Some concerns have been raised about using crayons for coloring candles, as it can affect the way they burn. I haven’t had the chance to test this in a backyard setting, but I can confirm that it does burn, producing a low flame while filling your space with the refreshing scent of citronella.

Please be aware that some posts caution against using a microwave for melting all the wax (since it’s in such a small container), as it may lead to microwave damage. I dismissed this as an overreaction until my microwave overheated while working on the final layer of my second candle. So, proceed with caution and keep your microwave door ajar between layers.

