Creating Matchbox Car Ornaments for the Holidays

Hello there! I hope you’re having a fantastic day. I’ve got a slew of holiday-themed ideas to share with you, and I just couldn’t wait until our regular posting day to tell you about these charming Matchbox Car Ornaments.

A little while back, I stumbled upon the cutest miniature trees in the Target Dollar Spot. I must confess; it’s a place I should probably avoid because it’s brimming with tempting items that somehow find their way into my cart. But these little trees come in packs of six, making it easy to craft a bunch of ornaments for gifting or personal use.

What You’ll Need:

A matchbox car Your trusty glue gun An ornament hook Those adorable little trees (you can find them in the Target Dollar Spot)

Now, let’s get crafting!

Begin by applying a small dab of glue to the bottom of the ornament hook.

Swiftly, insert the hook into the base of the tree and hold it for a moment as the glue quickly dries.

Next, apply a bit of glue to the roof of your matchbox car.

Place the tree, complete with its hook, onto the roof of the car. That’s it! Can you believe how straightforward that was? The packs of trees are priced at just $3 for six, and the matchbox cars are around a dollar each. Let’s not forget the ornament hooks, which come in generous quantities for a mere dollar. All in all, these charming ornaments will only set you back about $1.50 each.

Happy crafting, my friends!