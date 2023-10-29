Honoring Motherly love, It’s Valentine’s Day

Honoring Motherly love, a day dedicated to celebrating love.

While I’ve been fortunate in matters of the heart, my journey as a mother has brought me face-to-face with a different kind of love—the love for my children and the agonizing pain of watching them suffer.

As a mother, my heartache began when my son, Gavin, was just a year and a half old. He started running inexplicable low-grade fevers nearly every day. I embarked on a relentless quest to uncover the cause, subjecting him to countless tests, procedures, and blood draws. The torment of seeing him endure this was indescribable. I grappled with the agonizing question: Was I a bad mom for putting him through this, or would I be a bad mom if I didn’t? In the end, it was related to his enlarged adenoids and tonsils, which were surgically removed when he was just over two years old. The day of the surgery was excruciating, as he woke up in unbearable pain and screamed for me. Holding him close was the only comfort he knew.

Yet, nothing could have prepared me for the suffering of my daughter, Elliot. We recently stumbled upon old videos of her, which we had almost forgotten, intentionally shelving them away because the pain of watching her was too much to bear. The videos stirred up those same emotions, the gut-wrenching helplessness of seeing your beloved child in agony and not being able to do a thing. Elliot’s situation was even more heart-wrenching because I couldn’t even hold her.

The recent sleep study that Quinn had to endure was another painful experience. We were concerned about her having enlarged adenoids and tonsils like her brother, so we had to spend a night at the hospital for a sleep study. She was covered in electrodes, terrified, uncomfortable, in pain, and exhausted. I reassured her, held her hand, and told her I’d be there throughout the night.

During Quinn’s infancy, she faced numerous health issues, leading to multiple emergency room visits and a hospital stay. It involved more poking, prodding, procedures, spinal taps, and blood draws. Witnessing her go through this was heart-wrenching, even though I’d just lost Elliot, who had suffered through organ failure.

I don’t recount these stories for pity or sympathy but because I’ve been reflecting on the challenges of being a mother. Why does this suffering seem to persist? We’ve spent more time at the Children’s Hospital than an average family should. But I recognize there are families who endure even greater challenges.

Honoring Motherly love: My mother, when diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer, chose not to view it as a tragedy. She wanted to surround herself with positivity, not pity, and asked, “What is God trying to teach me?” At the time, I found it annoying, as I had my own questions for God, given my age and the circumstances. But in retrospect, it’s a path that helps mend the heartache and find peace.

We recently learned that Quinn will need surgery, which means more tests, more needles, and more doctors and nurses in their intimidating scrubs. This is just the beginning.

All three of my children will experience immense joy and inexplicable suffering in life. Watching them endure physical pain will pale in comparison to the emotional pain life might bring. In a strange way, I’m grateful that my mother didn’t have to witness me lose Elliot.

As a mother, my role is to be there, to support, and to advocate when needed. I don’t yet have the answer to what God is teaching me through all of this, but I will continue to seek it.

Motherly love is undeniably challenging, but, like many great love stories, the heartache is entirely worth it. To Gavin, Elliot, Quinn, and our newest addition, yet to be revealed to the world—I love you more than words can express. Happy Motherly love!