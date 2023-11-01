Not your average bedtime stories: Must buy children’s books! When it comes to children’s books, personal preferences play a significant role. Not all “classics” are universally loved, and that’s perfectly fine. Here, we’ve compiled a list of children’s books that have captured our hearts, and we believe they are worth adding to your library. We might update this list as we discover more gems, with clear notations indicating when each book was added.

1. “Paper Bag Princess” A delightful story featuring a spunky princess who embodies girl power. This book was recommended to us by a member of our Wine & Glue Facebook community, and it’s a hit with both kids and adults.

2. “When Dinosaurs Came With Everything” Join a little boy as he runs errands with his mom and stumbles upon a surprising offer: today, a dinosaur comes with everything. We adore this book for its priceless portrayal of the boy’s reactions.

3. “Thing-Thing” This book is an absolute favorite. It’s quirky, random, and, most importantly, heartwarming. Be prepared for a longer read, but it’s well worth it, making it one of our top picks for kids.

4. “Whopper Cake” A heartwarming tale of a grandpa baking a cake for a grandma. It’s sweet, endearing, and holds a special place in our hearts, as we first discovered it on my mom’s birthday.

5. “I Want My Hat Back” While some parents may find this book horrific, we find it absolutely hilarious and often find ourselves quoting it. The humor is a favorite in our household.

6. “The Boy Who Cried Ninja” Weird, goofy, and hilarious—this book is a winner. Kudos to Alex Latimer for teaching a lesson in such a unique and random way.

7. “Stuck” If you appreciate strange yet hilarious children’s books, “Stuck” is a must-read. Its silliness and charm never fail to make us giggle endlessly.

8. “Part-time Princess” This book, initially picked up on a whim due to its enticing cover, pleasantly surprised us. The main character is truly captivating, making it a favorite in our collection.

9. “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive The Bus” While we could include all the pigeon books on this list, they are especially hilarious to parents. Kids might see themselves in the pigeon’s antics, making it a relatable and enjoyable read.

10. “The Princess and The Pig” Added to our list on July 7th, 2015, this book is a fantastic and humorous take on traditional fairy tales. It showcases the triumph of the underdog, and we couldn’t get enough of it when reading it to Quinn.

