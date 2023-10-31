Pokémon Costume: Poké ball treat bucket

Crafting this Poké ball treat bucket is a straightforward project that will surely delight your child when they sport their Pokémon Costume.

With a total of 3.2 billion images related to this post, let’s dive right in. Be aware that this is a multi-day endeavor, so plan accordingly and carefully read through all the instructions before beginning.

First, let’s discuss the supplies you’ll need:

A black pumpkin bucket (if unavailable in black, you can purchase another color and add electrical tape to your list of supplies). Duct tape in white and black (available at Wal-Mart and craft stores). Painter’s tape. Plastic bags (at least three). White glossy spray paint. Red glossy spray paint.

Now, let’s proceed with the crafting steps:

Apply a ring of painter’s tape around the middle of your pumpkin bucket, ensuring it adheres firmly to the plastic, even in the Poké ball treat bucket grooves. This initial layer of tape will remain in place throughout the entire project until the final step.

Remove the handles from your plastic bag.

Use another ring of painter’s tape to secure the plastic bag around the pumpkin bucket, making sure to seal the top completely.

Spray paint the bottom of the bucket with white paint and ensure it dries thoroughly before moving on.

Cover the bottom of the bucket with a plastic bag, all while keeping the middle layer of painter’s tape intact. Add more painter’s tape to secure the bag in place.

Spray paint the top of the bucket with red paint. You can hold it by the plastic bag and spray it upside down, tape a plastic bag to the inside of the bucket to avoid paint inside, or use your preferred method.

Once the red paint is completely dry, remove the plastic bag.

Remove the blue painter’s tape, and cut out a large black circle and a small white circle to place them on the side of the pumpkin bucket opposite to the face.

Pair it with the perfect Halloween costume, and you’re all set! Stay tuned for tomorrow’s tutorial on how to make Pikachu.

Crafting this Poké ball treat bucket is a fun and straightforward project that your child will adore when wearing their Pokémon Costume. Don’t forget to refer back to the provided instructions as you go along. Happy crafting!