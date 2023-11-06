Scary halloween treat bucket and Spooky

Looking for a fun and spooky Scary Halloween Treat Bucket ? Look no further! This Halloween candy holder is a creative and easy project that adds a thrilling touch to your Halloween festivities. With a hand mysteriously emerging from a candy-filled bucket, it’s perfect for treating the little goblins and ghouls who come knocking at your door.

October is here, and that means it’s time to dive into all things Halloween. Personally, Halloween crafts are my absolute favorite, and I like to keep them as simple as possible. This Spooky Halloween Candy Holder is no exception. I managed to put it together in under thirty minutes while documenting the process and helping with homework – it’s that easy.

The best part is when you fill it with Nestlé’s All Treats No Tricks Jumbo Variety bag. Is there anything better than indulging in some Nerds and Bottlecaps? I don’t think so. It’s like a delightful trip down memory lane to my childhood. Surprisingly, SweeTARTS, Nerds, Laffy Taffy, and Bottlecaps are all free of artificial flavors, which makes them an even sweeter treat. Nestlé offers an array of candy, including favorites like Butterfinger, Nestlé Crunch, Baby Ruth, SweeTARTS, and Laffy Taffy. You can find Nestlé’s Jumbo Variety Bags in stores nationwide, and these bags come in various sizes and assortments, with some containing up to a whopping 450 pieces of candy! That’s perfect for sharing Halloween joy with the entire neighborhood without emptying your pockets.

Ready to create your own spooky candy holder? Let’s get started. Scary halloween treat bucket:

Begin by visiting GoodWill or your local dollar store. Grab a black long-sleeved children’s shirt, a set of black gloves, and a cost-effective treat bucket. If you get two buckets, you’ll have enough materials to make two candy holders, which is a bonus.

Cut one of the sleeves off the shirt. To attach the sleeve and glove, place them over something wider than your wrist (like a spray paint can) and sew them together with a needle and thread. This step ensures that the sleeve stretches open and fits your wrist when worn.

Test the fit by trying it on. Then, cut a hole in the bottom of the treat bucket large enough for your arm. Opt for a cheaper bucket as it’s easier to cut through with a utility knife. The hole doesn’t need to be perfect, as it won’t be visible.

Now, attach the bottom of the sleeve to the bottom of the bucket using hot glue. Make sure to secure it all around the hole.

Your candy holder is now ready for action. You can choose to hand out candy like a kind soul or give little ones a delightful scare by pretending the hand is real. The choice is yours!

This Halloween, Nestlé’s Scary Halloween Treat Bucket adds a spine-tingling twist to your candy distribution. With a hand reaching out from the bucket, it’s sure to delight and maybe even spook your trick-or-treaters. So, will you be a good witch or a wicked one this Halloween? This is a sponsored content piece authored by me on behalf of Nestlé. All opinions and text are mine.