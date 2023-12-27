Juan Manuel Batista Castro Death: Victim from Bank Street, Fall River

Juan Manuel Batista Castro death: a 44-year-old resident of Fall River, tragically lost his life in a horrifying shooting incident in the city on Saturday evening. Castro was found on a porch, fatally wounded with a gunshot. Another individual also sustained a hand injury, though it was non-life-threatening. The investigation into the incident continues and no further details are currently available.”Fall River Shooting: Victim Identified”

Identification of the Victim

Details of the Incident Causing Juan Manuel Batista Castro Death

A dreadful incident took place on Bank Street's number 326 approximately around 5:18 p.m. on the eve of December 23. A stream of emergency calls to 911 brought the rapid intervention of the Fall River Police. When the emergency team reached the premises, a grim scene awaited them – Castro was discovered on the house's stoop, lifelessly lying due to a lethal bullet injury.

Post the tragic incident, another person was located in close proximity, nursing a non-critical injury to the hand. Immediate medical aid was rendered, and the wounded one was escorted to Charlton Memorial Hospital for further medical intervention. As the probe into this unwarranted violent episode is still in progress, the law enforcement officials are not leaving any stone unturned to garner more pieces of evidence.

First responders were quick to rush to the incident site and gave top priority to aid to the casualty. The individual was subsequently shifted to Charlton Memorial Hospital for more advanced patient care.

