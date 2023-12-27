Lynn A. Ickes jr. Obituary: Lynn A. Ickes Jr., Beloved and Cherished, Tragically Dies At 47

Lynn A. Ickes jr. Obituary: Lynn A. Ickes Jr. passed away on December 23, 2023. Originally from Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania and living in New Paris, his legacy will be remembered by his wife, children, and siblings. A funeral service will be held at the Trinity Bible Holiness Church in Pleasantville, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, December 28th, 2023. Instead of flowers, contributions may be made to Lynn’s family or girls at the church, commemorating a fulfilling life.

Lynn A. Ickes Jr. Obituary

We mournfully declare the departure of Lynn A. Ickes Jr. on December 23, 2023. His life journey began in the tranquil Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania and found its eventual destination in the lovely borough of New Paris, Pennsylvania. Today we assemble to cherish his beloved memory and pay tribute to the vibrant life he led.

Early Life and Family

At the beginning of Lynn A. Ickes Jr. obituary, we want you to know that born to a nurturing family, Lynn A. Ickes Jr. was the embodiment of pure love instilled by his parents, Lynn A. Ickes Sr. and Diana J. Ickes-Corle (Hepner). The core of his upbringing was a mix of compassion and support, both of which were persistent constants in his life. While cherishing the memories of his deceased grandparents, Joseph and Shirley Hepner, alongside Anson and Betty Ickes, he savored an affectionate lineage. Although he was a solo child, the constant show of affection and commitment from his parents was a testament to their irrevocable love.

Legacy and Surviving Family Members

The enduring heritage of Lynn A. Ickes Jr. will be lovingly carried forward by his dear wife, Rachel Ickes (Phillips), and their cherished kids: Alana, Kezia, Josie, and Aubree Ickes. The torch of his memory will also be brightly held high by his siblings: Joni K. Mowry from Pottsville, Nicole D. Williams (Darren) based in Statesville, North Carolina, Bradley A. Ickes (Valerie) from Osterburg, and Corey S. Ickes (Lindsey) residing in Schellsburg.

Lynn’s life echoed a symphony of goodwill, empathy, and a steadfast affection for his family that resonated with everyone he encountered. His undying devotion to his family and his enduring pursuit to influence their lives positively is how he will be irrevocably remembered.

In place of floral tributes, the Trinity Bible Holiness Church at 347 Wayne Blvd., Alum Bank, Pennsylvania 15521, is open to receiving financial contributions for the support of Lynn’s bereaved family or daughters. These donations will offer them some solace and aid in this sorrowful period.

May the spirit of Lynn A. Ickes Jr. find everlasting tranquility, and may his life’s narrative continue to motivate and bolster the spirits of all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Visitation and Funeral Details

It is our sincere pleasure to offer you essential information pertaining to the ceremony and visitation rights focusing on the commemoration of our dear Lynn A. Ickes Jr. During these trying times, your companionship and encouragement would be a beacon of light for his loved ones, as we all unite in remembering his beautiful existence and bid adieu for the last time.

Visitation Times

We cordially invite you to pay homage to Lynn and console her family on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, between the hours of 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM, and again later from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Moreover, an additional time slot has been allotted on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Attending these dedicated hours not only gives you a chance to share cherished anecdotes and extend solace but also showcases your solidarity with Lynn’s family in their hour of grief. Your presence will indeed serve as a beacon of hope in these challenging times.

Funeral Ceremony

On the morning of Thursday, 28th December 2023, a solemn event has been organized to pay tribute to Lynn. The gathering will transpire at eleven AM at Trinity Bible Holiness Church, situated at 347 Wayne Blvd in the serene town of Pleasantville, Pennsylvania, with the zip code 15521. This divine event serves to commemorate the life journey of Lynn, recall his great contributions, and to seek comfort in the company of relatives and friends.

Rather than floral tributes, Trinity Bible Holiness Church is requesting donations to honor Lynn’s existence. These benevolent gifts will aid Lynn’s family and aid societal girls, helping to perpetuate his influence in a constructive manner.

We sincerely appreciate your sympathy and support during this difficult time. Your participation in listening to Lynn A. Ickes Jr. obituary and consoling speeches will comfort Lynn’s family and associates, as we unite to relive his existence and cherish the precious moments if only he had gone through it with us.

Donations and Condolences

During the challenging period following a loss, uniting as a community to show our sympathy for those in mourning is essential. We encourage you to express your heartfelt grief towards Lynn A. Ickes Jr.’s family, utilizing the provided space for sentimental messages and reminiscences, delicately crafted in the memory of Lynn.

Furthermore, Trinity Bible Holiness Church, nestled in Wayne Blvd, Alum Bank, Pennsylvania, recommends you to consider making a contribution as a memorial to Lynn, instead of floral tributes. These donations will present a significant impact on Lynn’s family or girl’s lives, granting them much-needed comfort and support during such a challenging phase.

When you make a donation, you not only pay tribute to Lynn’s legacy but also lend a helping hand to his dear ones, providing support as they wade through their grief. Your magnanimity will be deeply valued and will act as a symbol of compassion and love exhibited by our community.

Our sincere gratitude for your sympathetic messages and kind donations. These gestures of consideration will offer relief and fortitude to Lynn’s family as they grieve the loss of a revered husband, father, and friend.

With Lynn A. Ickes Jr. obituary, we extend our sympathies and offer our prayers to Lynn A. Ickes Jr.’s family and close ones during this heartrending phase.