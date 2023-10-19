Fettuccine Alfredo is a classic Italian pasta dish that has gained popularity worldwide. This indulgent and creamy dish consists of fettuccine pasta tossed in a rich sauce made from butter, Parmesan cheese, and heavy cream. Fettuccine Alfredo is known for its simplicity, yet it delivers a burst of flavors that are hard to resist. The dish was created by a Roman restaurateur, Alfredo di Lelio, in the early 20th century. Originally served as a simple butter and cheese sauce, it was later modified to include heavy cream, creating the luscious and velvety texture that we associate with Fettuccine Alfredo today. Whether enjoyed as a standalone meal or paired with grilled chicken or shrimp, Fettuccine Alfredo continues to be a beloved comfort food for pasta lovers around the globe.

Dispelling a Myth: Fettuccine Alfredo isn’t an American Recipe

For over a hundred years, fettuccine Alfredo has been a source of pride in Rome, contrary to the belief that it’s an American dish. In the heart of the capital, on Via della Scrofa, this dish took shape and is celebrated every 7th of February.

The story goes that fettuccine Alfredo was born in 1907 at Via della Scrofa 104. Alfredo Di Lelio wanted to satisfy his pregnant wife, Ines, who was craving a hearty pasta dish for their soon-to-arrive child. This marked the beginning of a legend based on just three simple ingredients: fettuccine, butter, and Parmesan. Alfredo later opened his restaurant in 1914, called Alfredo alla Scrofa, which was visited by two silent film stars, Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford, in 1920 during their European honeymoon. They tasted the famous fettuccine and were enchanted. Upon their return to the United States, they raved about their culinary discovery and even sent Alfredo a pair of gold cutlery, a fork, and a spoon, with a dedication to “the king of fettuccine.”

The Fettuccine of Hollywood Stars

The dish made its way to America, albeit with various simplifications and adaptations. While the ingredients are simple, the recipe demands a refined technique and many years of trial and error. Mario Mozzetti, a descendant of the Mozzetti family who took over Alfredo Di Lelio’s restaurant during the Dolce Vita era, tells the story and the traditional method of preparing this dish, passed down through generations. During those years, this dish gained fame as the favorite of Hollywood stars, and the success of the restaurant in the golden era of Rome firmly established the Rome-USA culinary connection. It’s worth noting that another Roman restaurant named after Alfredo claims to be the originator of the dish, “Il Vero Alfredo all’Augusteo.” The latter has a direct connection to Alfredo Di Lelio but opened in the 1950s in Piazza Augusto Imperatore. Although both restaurants feature gold cutlery and a dedication, Mozzetti insists that it was Alfredo alla Scrofa that the two silent film stars visited. Furthermore, there are some slight differences in the interpretation of the recipe, so for the curious, it’s advised to taste both versions.

The Recipe for Fettuccine Alfredo Ingredients

As previously mentioned, there are only three ingredients, but each requires special attention. Alfredo’s fettuccine are particularly thin. The restaurant on Via della Scrofa has a trusted pasta supplier, but for those who want to make them at home, simply mix eggs, flour, and semolina and use a pasta machine to roll the dough until it’s very thin. As for the butter, you’ll need about 30 grams per serving, and at Alfredo’s, they use Beppino Occelli’s butter, which is kept at a soft consistency and placed on the oval plate where the pasta will be finished. Finally, the 24-month-aged Parmigiano Reggiano, 70 grams per serving, should be grated and sieved to obtain the fine Parmesan powder. According to Mozzetti, this is the secret to avoid any lumps in the sauce. You’ll also need salted boiling water, remembering that the cooking water plays a role in creating the creamy sauce.

Instructions

When the water for the pasta is boiling, the dance begins. Add coarse salt and place the fettuccine in the water. The cooking time depends on the thickness, but generally, it takes just a few minutes. “Ours are so thin that they cook in 30 seconds,” Mozzetti explains. Don’t drain the pasta; instead, lift it out of the water carefully with a fork, ensuring you don’t break the strands. Place the fettuccine onto the oval plate with the soft butter, spreading them lengthwise. This way, the cooking water from the pasta is also transferred to the plate. The right amount of water is the key, and it may take several tries to achieve the perfect sauce consistency: too much water will make it watery, and too little will make it dry. The previously prepared Parmesan is then generously sprinkled over the fettuccine, completely covering the plate. The final step is the showstopper. The oval plate is brought to the table, and the waiter performs the mantecatura directly in front of you. “Over the years, we have trained generations of Fettuccine Alfredo mantecatura masters.” The main challenge is not to break the delicate fettuccine while creating the famous sauce that made Alfredo famous worldwide.

FAQ

1. What is Fettuccine Alfredo?

Fettuccine Alfredo is a classic Italian pasta dish made with fettuccine noodles tossed in a rich and creamy sauce made of butter, Parmesan cheese, and heavy cream.

2. How do you make Fettuccine Alfredo from scratch?

To make Fettuccine Alfredo from scratch, you will need to cook the fettuccine noodles according to package instructions. Meanwhile, melt butter in a saucepan, add heavy cream, and bring it to a simmer. Stir in grated Parmesan cheese until it melts and forms a smooth sauce. Toss the cooked noodles in the sauce, and it’s ready to be served.

3. Can I use any type of pasta for Fettuccine Alfredo?

Traditionally, Fettuccine Alfredo is made with fettuccine noodles. However, you can use other long and flat pasta shapes like linguine or tagliatelle if you don’t have fettuccine noodles on hand.

4. Can I add other ingredients to Fettuccine Alfredo?

Absolutely! While the classic Fettuccine Alfredo consists of just the pasta and the creamy sauce, you can add various ingredients to enhance the dish. Common additions include grilled chicken, shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms, or spinach. These additions can add extra flavor, texture, and nutrients to the dish.

5. Is Fettuccine Alfredo a healthy option?

Fettuccine Alfredo is a rich and indulgent dish, so it is not considered a particularly healthy option. The sauce is high in fat and calories due to the heavy cream and butter. However, you can make some modifications to make it slightly healthier, such as using low-fat milk instead of heavy cream, reducing the amount of butter, or adding vegetables for added nutrition.

Source: lacucinaitaliana.it/storie/piatti-tipici/fettuccine-alfredo-storia/