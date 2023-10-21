Delicious Lasagna Bolognese: A Classic Italian Favorite

Lasagna bolognese is a classic Italian dish that has gained worldwide popularity for its rich and indulgent flavors. This traditional dish hails from the city of Bologna, known for its culinary prowess. Lasagna bolognese is a layered pasta dish that combines thin sheets of pasta with a hearty meat sauce and creamy béchamel sauce. The key to a delicious lasagna bolognese lies in the slow-cooked, flavorful bolognese sauce, which typically includes a combination of ground beef, pancetta, onions, carrots, celery, tomatoes, and a splash of red wine. This mouthwatering combination of ingredients creates a harmonious blend of flavors that is both comforting and satisfying. Whether enjoyed as a main course or as part of a larger feast, lasagna bolognese is sure to delight even the most discerning palates.

Time

1 hour 40 minutes

Our love for Amatriciana is renewed in these sunny yellow lasagne all’Amatriciana. Instead of the classic tomato sauce, we have prepared a sauce with yellow cherry tomatoes, which, when combined with béchamel, creates the generous sauce for the layers of fresh pasta. Guanciale, a key element of Amatriciana, is present in every layer, both in its classic crispy strip form and as a final touch, as guanciale powder.

Ingredients

4-6 servings

700g yellow cherry tomatoes, peeled

500g milk

450g flour

100g guanciale (a slice)

6 thin slices of guanciale

4 eggs

Butter

Tomato paste

Grated pecorino cheese

Cherry tomatoes for garnish

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Step 1

For the recipe of yellow Amatriciana lasagne, knead 400g of flour with the eggs and 2 tablespoons of tomato paste. Work the mixture until you obtain a smooth dough. Cover it and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Cut the slice of guanciale into strips; sauté them with a drizzle of olive oil until they are crispy but not too dry. Remove them from the pan.

Step 3

Halve the cherry tomatoes and cook them in the pan where you sautéed the guanciale, with a pinch of salt, mashing them with a spoon and stirring for about 20-25 minutes.

Step 4

Melt 25g of butter in a saucepan, then gradually add 50g of flour and cook this roux for 2-3 minutes; gradually add the hot milk in two parts, stirring. Cook for 4-5 minutes until you get a smooth béchamel. Season with salt and pepper. Then mix the béchamel with the cherry tomato sauce.

Step 5

Roll out the pasta into thin sheets and cut them to fit your baking dish.

Step 6

Distribute a layer of béchamel on the bottom of the baking dish, place the pasta sheets on top, sprinkle them with guanciale strips, béchamel, and pecorino cheese, then continue layering until you run out of ingredients. Finish the top layer with just béchamel; bake at 180°C for 30 minutes, then sprinkle with pecorino and brown under the grill.

Step 7

Meanwhile, cook the thin slices of guanciale in the microwave (or on a griddle) until they’re crispy. Let them cool on a kitchen paper until they become very crispy, then crumble them into a flavorful powder.

Step 8

Remove the lasagne from the oven and let them cool for 10 minutes. Serve them, topping with the guanciale powder and, if desired, yellow cherry tomatoes, either raw or baked.

FAQ

1. What is lasagna bolognese?

Lasagna bolognese is a traditional Italian dish made with layers of flat pasta sheets, bolognese sauce (a meat-based sauce), and béchamel sauce. It is typically baked in the oven until the top is golden and crispy.

2. What ingredients are used in lasagna bolognese?

The main ingredients for lasagna bolognese include pasta sheets, ground meat (such as beef or pork), onions, carrots, celery, garlic, tomato sauce, red wine, milk, butter, flour, grated Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese.

3. How do you make a Lasagna bolognese ?

Lasagna bolognese: To make the bolognese sauce, you start by sautéing onions, carrots, celery, and garlic in olive oil. Then, add the ground meat and cook until browned. Next, pour in tomato sauce and red wine, allowing it to simmer for a while. Finally, season with salt, pepper, and herbs as desired.

4. Can I use a different type of meat in lasagna bolognese?

Yes, you can use different types of meat or a combination of meats in lasagna bolognese. While the traditional recipe calls for beef or pork, you can also use ground turkey, chicken, or even a vegetarian substitute like mushrooms or lentils for a meatless version.

5. How long does it take to cook lasagna bolognese?

The cooking time for lasagna bolognese can vary depending on the recipe and oven temperature. On average, it takes about 45 minutes to 1 hour to bake in a preheated oven at 375°F (190°C). However, it is recommended to check the lasagna periodically to ensure it is cooked through and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

