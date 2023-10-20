Delicious Pasta alla Norma Recipe

Pasta alla Norma is a traditional Sicilian dish that embodies the essence of Mediterranean cuisine. This delectable pasta dish combines the rich flavors of eggplant, tomatoes, basil, and ricotta salata to create a harmonious and satisfying meal. The origins of Pasta alla Norma can be traced back to the city of Catania in Sicily, where it was named after the famous opera Norma by Vincenzo Bellini. The dish pays homage to the opera’s protagonist, Norma, by featuring ingredients that are popular in the region. With its vibrant colors, bold flavors, and simple preparation, Pasta alla Norma has become a beloved classic both in Italy and around the world. Whether you are a fan of Italian cuisine or simply looking to try something new, this dish is sure to delight your taste buds and transport you to the sunny shores of Sicily.

Time

50 minutes

Undoubtedly, it is the most well-known and beloved Sicilian pasta: Pasta alla Norma has rightfully earned its place among the beloved Italian classics due to the blend of fragrances and flavors it embodies – tomatoes, garlic, fried eggplant, basil, and salted ricotta come together to create a memorable sauce.

A specialty from Catania, according to some historical sources, Pasta alla Norma was created in homage to the famous opera by composer Vincenzo Bellini, titled “Norma.” However, other research attributes the origin of this dish to the fact that it was referred to by chefs and diners as being “fatto a norma,” or “done to perfection,” quite simply.

During the preparation, pay attention to the eggplants: the frying must be perfect so that they don’t absorb an excessive amount of oil, becoming spongy and less appealing to the palate.

Ingredients

4 servings

1 kg San Marzano tomatoes

400 g eggplants

350 g short pasta (like sedani)

150 g salted ricotta

Basil

Half an onion

Extra virgin olive oil

Peanut oil

Salt

Instructions

Step 1

For the Pasta alla Norma recipe, coarsely chop the onion and sauté it in a saucepan with 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Cut the tomatoes into large pieces. Prepare a bundle of aromatics with around ten basil leaves.

Step 2

Add the basil bundle to the saucepan and, after a minute, also add the tomatoes, season with salt, and cook for 25 minutes. Remove the basil a couple of minutes before turning off the heat. Pass the tomato sauce through a food mill.

Step 3

Wash the eggplants and cut them into slices about 3-4 mm thick; fry them in plenty of hot peanut oil for 1-2 minutes.

Step 4

Cook the sedani in abundant salted boiling water. Season them with the tomato sauce and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, distribute them on plates, and top them with the fried eggplants, a few basil leaves, and a generous grating of salted ricotta.

Step 5

Optionally, enrich the pasta with lemon zest and roasted cherry tomatoes. Roast the cherry tomatoes vigorously in a pan or bake them in the oven at 100°C for 50 minutes with lemon zest, as we did.

FAQ

1. What is Pasta alla Norma?

Pasta alla Norma is a traditional Sicilian pasta dish that consists of pasta, usually penne or spaghetti, topped with a sauce made from tomatoes, fried eggplant, garlic, basil, and ricotta salata cheese.

2. How do I make Pasta alla Norma?

To make Pasta alla Norma, you will need to cook pasta according to package instructions. In a separate pan, fry sliced eggplant until golden brown. In another pan, sauté garlic and tomatoes until they form a sauce. Combine the cooked pasta, eggplant, and sauce in a large bowl. Serve with fresh basil and grated ricotta salata cheese on top.

3. Can I use a different type of pasta for Pasta alla Norma?

While penne and spaghetti are the most commonly used pasta for Pasta alla Norma, you can use any type of pasta that you prefer or have available. The dish is versatile and can be enjoyed with different pasta shapes.

4. What is ricotta salata cheese, and can I substitute it in Pasta alla Norma?

Pasta alla Norma: Ricotta salata is a firm, salty Italian cheese made from sheep’s milk. It has a slightly crumbly texture and adds a salty, tangy flavor to the dish. If you cannot find ricotta salata, you can substitute it with grated pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese.

5. Is Pasta alla Norma a vegetarian dish?

Yes, Pasta alla Norma is a vegetarian dish as it does not contain any meat. However, it is important to ensure that the cheese you use is vegetarian, as some types of cheese may contain animal rennet.

