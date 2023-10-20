Savory Pasta alla Puttanesca: A Classic Italian Delight

Pasta alla Puttanesca is a classic Italian dish that is bursting with bold and robust flavors. This traditional recipe originates from Naples and has gained worldwide popularity for its simplicity and irresistible taste. The phrase “Pasta alla Puttanesca” translates to “pasta in the style of a prostitute,” and there are several theories regarding its name. Some believe that the dish was created using easily accessible pantry staples commonly found in the homes of working women. Regardless of its origins, Pasta alla Puttanesca is a delightful combination of pasta, tomatoes, garlic, olives, capers, and anchovies, which come together to create a savory and tangy sauce. This dish is a testament to the art of Italian cuisine and its ability to transform humble ingredients into a flavorful masterpiece.

Time

20 minutes

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca (or linguine), like many Campanian dishes, has a colorful history, much like the sauce that dresses them: it seems that this delectable dry pasta was served in the Spanish Quarters of Naples, an area teeming with activities, including several houses of pleasure. Some attribute the origin to a specific individual, a certain Yvette la Francese, a woman of the night who supposedly named the dish in honor of her profession. Others attribute it to an imaginative Roman host who named his creation after a brothel.

So far, we’re in the early 20th century, but the formula for this sauce seems to have been common in Campania since the days of Cavalcante, who described a similar sauce in his 1837 work “Cucina teorico-pratica”: a “red sauce with capers and anchovy sauces,” which, with the addition of olives, closely resembles our puttanesca sauce.

Ingredients

4 servings

500g plum tomatoes

350g spaghetti

100g pitted black Gaeta olives

100g salted anchovies

50g salted capers

1 clove of garlic

1 red chili pepper

Tomato paste

Extra-virgin olive oil

Salt

Instructions

Step 1

In a terracotta pot, combine 100g of olive oil with a clove of garlic and the chopped red chili pepper. When the garlic turns dark, remove it and add the cleaned and desalted anchovies, mashing them with a fork.

Step 2

Add the tomatoes, peeled and chopped, along with the olives, desalted capers, and 2 teaspoons of tomato paste. Mix well, adjust the salt, and let the sauce cook for 10 minutes; it should be rather dark in the end. Some people also add parsley.

Step 3

Meanwhile, boil the spaghetti in salted water, drain them al dente, and dress them with the sauce.

Step 4

A glass of Ischia white wine, known for its delicate aroma and dry taste, pairs well with this flavorful pasta dish.

FAQ

1. What is Pasta alla Puttanesca?

Pasta alla Puttanesca is a traditional Italian pasta dish made with spaghetti or linguine, typically tossed in a sauce made from tomatoes, olives, capers, garlic, anchovies, and chili flakes.

2. Are anchovies necessary in Pasta alla Puttanesca?

Anchovies are a key ingredient in the traditional recipe of Pasta alla Puttanesca, as they add a unique depth of flavor to the dish. However, if you don’t like anchovies or prefer a vegetarian version, you can omit them or substitute them with a vegetarian alternative like seaweed or soy sauce.

3. Can I use any type of pasta for Pasta alla Puttanesca?

Pasta alla Puttanesca: While spaghetti or linguine are the most commonly used pasta types for this dish, you can use other types of pasta as well. Penne, rigatoni, or fusilli also work well with the flavors of the Puttanesca sauce.

4. How spicy is Pasta alla Puttanesca?

The level of spiciness in Pasta alla Puttanesca can vary depending on personal preference. The chili flakes used in the sauce provide a mild to medium level of heat. If you prefer a spicier dish, you can add more chili flakes or even fresh chili peppers to suit your taste.

5. Can I make Pasta alla Puttanesca in advance?

While Pasta alla Puttanesca is best enjoyed immediately after cooking, you can make the sauce in advance and store it in the refrigerator for up to 2-3 days. When you are ready to serve, simply reheat the sauce and cook the pasta fresh to ensure the best texture and taste.

Source: lacucinaitaliana.it/ricetta/primi/spaghetti-alla-puttanesca/