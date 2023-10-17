Pizza Bianca con Salsiccia, also known as White Pizza with Sausage, is a delicious and flavorful dish that has gained popularity in recent years. This mouthwatering pizza is a twist on the classic Italian pizza, as it is made without the traditional tomato sauce. Instead, it features a creamy and rich base made with a combination of ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and Parmesan. The toppings include flavorful Italian sausage, which adds a savory and slightly spicy kick to the pizza. The combination of the creamy cheese base, the savory sausage, and the crispy yet chewy crust creates a perfect balance of flavors and textures. Whether you are a fan of traditional pizza or looking to try something new, Pizza Bianca con Salsiccia is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Time

1 hour 30 minutes

Naples-Style Pizza Dough

Ingredients

10 servings

1 kg of type 00 flour

50g fine salt

3g fresh brewer’s yeast

1 liter of water

Procedure

Step 1

Pour one liter of room-temperature water (about 20°C) into a large bowl, then add the salt and dissolve it completely. Add 1/3 of the flour; knead with your hands from the bottom up while keeping your fingers open until you get a creamy dough, not necessarily without lumps. Crumble the fresh brewer’s yeast into the dough. Continue by adding another third of the flour; adding it gradually allows the dough to absorb the right moisture and incorporate air. Keep going until you finish all the flour.

Step 2

Transfer the dough from the bowl to a floured surface. Knead it without haste, don’t pull the dough but always fold it onto itself. After each fold, gently press with floured knuckles so that the dough traps air. It may be a bit sticky as you work it, but that’s normal. Continue kneading for about ten minutes without adding flour. Then let the dough rest for 3 minutes, covered with a damp cloth or plastic wrap, then knead it again. Let it rise for 1 hour and 30 minutes at room temperature.

Step 3

Cut a strip of dough. Hold the strip in one hand, and with the other hand, fold the end a couple of times, detach the “roll” you’ve formed, rotate it under the palm of your hand to obtain a ball. Continue with the rest of the dough, dividing it into about 10 balls.

Step 4

Dust a tray with flour, place the balls on it, cover them, and let them rise for 6 hours.

Step 5

Take a ball, gently flatten it, flour both sides, and then shake it gently to remove excess flour. Stretch the dough by pushing the trapped air toward the edges, creating a raised crust known as “cornicione.” Flip the dough a couple of times. Air bubbles may form on the cornicione; this is normal.

Step 6

Continue by holding the dough still with one hand while gently stretching it with the other, then place the stretched edge on the hand that’s holding the pizza steady.

Step 7

Lift everything from the work surface and place the dough back on the table, rotated by 45 degrees.

Step 8

Repeat this process 2-3 times until you get a 4mm-thick disk.

Step 9

Top the pizza and bake it. When you cut it, you’ll see that the crust is partly hollow because it’s filled with air.

FAQ

What is Pizza Bianca con Salsiccia?

Pizza Bianca con Salsiccia is a type of pizza that originated in Italy. It is a white pizza, meaning it does not have tomato sauce, and is topped with Italian sausage (salsiccia) along with other ingredients such as mozzarella cheese, garlic, and herbs.

How is Pizza Bianca con Salsiccia different from regular pizza?

The main difference between Pizza Bianca con Salsiccia and regular pizza is the absence of tomato sauce. Instead, it is topped with a combination of ingredients like cheese, sausage, garlic, and herbs, giving it a unique and distinct flavor.

Can I customize the toppings on Pizza Bianca con Salsiccia?

Yes, like any other pizza, you can customize the toppings on Pizza Bianca con Salsiccia according to your preferences. You can add or remove ingredients based on your liking, such as adding vegetables or changing the type of cheese.

Is Pizza Bianca con Salsiccia a traditional Italian dish?

Yes, Pizza Bianca con Salsiccia is considered a traditional Italian dish. It originated in Rome, Italy, where it is commonly found in pizzerias and bakeries. It is loved for its simplicity and delicious flavors.

What are some variations of Pizza Bianca con Salsiccia?

While the classic version of Pizza Bianca con Salsiccia includes Italian sausage, cheese, garlic, and herbs, there are variations that incorporate additional toppings. Some common variations include adding caramelized onions, mushrooms, or peppers to enhance the flavor profile of the pizza.

