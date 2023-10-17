Pizza Bianca is a delicious and popular Italian dish that has gained international recognition for its simplicity and exquisite flavors. Translating to “white pizza” in English, Pizza Bianca is characterized by its lack of tomato sauce, allowing other ingredients to take center stage. This type of pizza typically features a thin and crispy crust, generously topped with a variety of ingredients such as mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil, and fresh herbs. It offers a unique and lighter alternative to traditional tomato-based pizzas, allowing the flavors of the toppings to shine through. Pizza Bianca has become a favorite among food enthusiasts worldwide, with its delicate balance of flavors and textures. Whether enjoyed as a quick snack or a full meal, Pizza Bianca is sure to satisfy even the most discerning palates.

Time

Delicious Pizza Bianca: A Mouthwatering Twist on Traditional Pizza

Ingredients

4 servings

600g bread dough

200g onions

200g bacon (smoked pancetta) in slices

150g Emmental cheese

Olive oil

Salt

Whole black peppercorns

Procedure

To prepare the white pizza, thinly slice the onions and soak them in cold water with salt for 30 minutes. At the same time, slice the Emmental cheese. Divide the bread dough into 4 small loaves, and roll them out very thinly to create 4 discs of about 20 cm in diameter. Place them on oiled baking sheets and top them with the well-drained onions, Emmental cheese, and bacon, evenly distributed. Season with a pinch of salt, a grind of black pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. Then, bake for 10 minutes at the highest temperature, placing the baking sheets on the lower rack of the oven. Serve the pizzas hot and crispy.

FAQ

1. What is Pizza Bianca?

Pizza Bianca is a type of pizza that is made without tomato sauce. It typically consists of a thin, crispy crust topped with olive oil, garlic, and a variety of cheeses.

2. What are the common toppings for Pizza Bianca?

Common toppings for Pizza Bianca include mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, fresh herbs like rosemary or basil, minced garlic, and sometimes even sliced tomatoes or vegetables.

3. Is Pizza Bianca suitable for vegetarians?

Yes, Pizza Bianca is often considered a great option for vegetarians as it does not contain any meat or animal products, apart from the cheese. However, it is essential to check the specific toppings used, as some variations may include non-vegetarian ingredients like bacon or prosciutto.

4. Can Pizza Bianca be gluten-free?

Yes, Pizza Bianca can be made gluten-free by using a gluten-free pizza crust or dough. Additionally, there are several gluten-free flour alternatives available that can be used to make the crust.

5. Can I reheat Pizza Bianca?

Yes, you can reheat Pizza Bianca. It is recommended to preheat your oven to around 350°F (175°C) and place the pizza directly on the oven rack or on a baking sheet for about 5-10 minutes or until heated through. Alternatively, you can also reheat it in a microwave for a shorter time, but the result may not be as crispy.

Source: lacucinaitaliana.it/ricetta/antipasti/pizza-bianca-2/