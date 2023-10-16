Deliciously Classic: Pizza Margherita Done Right

Pizza Margherita is a classic Italian dish that has captured the hearts and taste buds of people around the world. This iconic pizza, named after Queen Margherita of Italy, first originated in Naples in the late 19th century. It is a simple yet flavorful creation, topped with the traditional trio of ingredients – fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves. The vibrant red tomatoes represent the Italian flag, while the white mozzarella symbolizes purity and the green basil represents the country’s land. The combination of these ingredients creates a harmonious balance of flavors that is both satisfying and comforting. Pizza Margherita has become a staple in pizzerias worldwide, loved for its simplicity and timeless appeal. Whether enjoyed as a quick lunch or a hearty dinner, Pizza Margherita continues to be a favorite among pizza enthusiasts everywhere.

Tempo

24h 30min

Ingredienti

2 porzioni

Impasto

2 mozzarelle di bufala

400 g pomodori pelati basilico sale olio extravergine d’oliva

500 g farina tipo 1

10 g sale

4 g lievito di birra fresco

Procedimento

Step 1

Per la ricetta della pizza margherita, iniziate dall’impasto. Sciogliete il lievito di birra in 350 g di acqua a temperatura ambiente e unite la metà della farina; impastate velocemente, coprite con un telo umido e lasciate riposare 30 minuti.

Step 2

Unite poi il resto della farina e lavorate energicamente la pasta per almeno 10 minuti, infine aggiungete il sale e impastate ancora. Formate una palla, raccoglietela in una ciotola, coprite con la pellicola e fate riposare in frigo per 24 ore.

Step 3

Togliete la pasta dal frigo e lasciatela riposare a temperatura ambiente per 2 ore. Quindi stendetela in una teglia 34×40 cm o in due stampi tondi (diametro 25 cm), copritela e fatela riposare per altri 30 minuti prima di condirla e cuocerla in forno.

Step 4

Spezzettate, con le mani o con i rebbi della forchetta, i pomodori pelati; salateli leggermente. Condite le 2 pizze con i pomodori e infornatele a 240°C appoggiando la teglia sul fondo del forno per i primi 5 minuti; poi spostatela a metà altezza e terminate la cottura in 7 minuti. Sfornate le pizze e completatele con tocchetti di mozzarella di bufala e foglie di basilico spezzettate. Condite con un filo di olio e servite.

FAQ

1. What is a Pizza Margherita?

– A Pizza Margherita is a traditional Italian pizza made with a thin crust, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves. It is a simple and classic pizza known for its delicious flavors.

2. Is Pizza Margherita vegetarian?

– Yes, Pizza Margherita is typically vegetarian. It does not contain any meat or animal products, making it a popular choice for vegetarians.

3. Can I add toppings to a Pizza Margherita?

– While the traditional Pizza Margherita does not have additional toppings, you can certainly customize it to your liking. However, adding toppings like pepperoni or pineapple would make it a different kind of pizza altogether.

4. What is the origin of Pizza Margherita?

– Pizza Margherita is named after Queen Margherita of Italy, who visited Naples in 1889. The pizza was created to represent the colors of the Italian flag with tomato (red), mozzarella (white), and basil (green).

5. How is Pizza Margherita different from other pizzas?

– Pizza Margherita stands out for its simplicity and focus on high-quality ingredients. Unlike other pizzas with various toppings, it relies on the perfect balance of flavors from the tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fragrant basil. It is a true representation of the essence of Italian cuisine.

Source: lacucinaitaliana.it/ricetta/piatti-unici/pizza-margherita