Pizza Napoletana is a traditional Italian dish that has gained worldwide recognition for its authenticity and exquisite flavors. Originating from Naples, Italy, Pizza Napoletana is a classic Neapolitan-style pizza known for its thin, soft, and chewy crust. Made with simple yet high-quality ingredients, such as San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and extra-virgin olive oil, this pizza embodies the essence of Italian cuisine. The dough is carefully hand-kneaded and left to rise for several hours, resulting in a light and airy texture that is crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. The Pizza Napoletana is cooked in a wood-fired oven at a high temperature, allowing the flavors to blend together and creating a deliciously charred crust. Whether enjoyed as a Margherita or topped with various ingredients, Pizza Napoletana is a culinary delight that satisfies pizza lovers around the world.

Let’s be honest: for pizza aficionados and many “pizza lovers,” the subject of discussion and debate is unquestionably the dough for Neapolitan and round pizza, or the toppings on those often called “gourmet” pizzas, pre-sliced for tasting. In reality, “pizza al taglio” – that’s mostly prepared and served in large trays – not only has an immense presence: it can be found in bakeries, available from dawn to dusk, and beyond. You can enjoy it on-site or at home, or on the street. And just like with “round” pizzas, there are various types: from Roman pizza (not too thick or too thin) to “pizza al trancio,” which still dominates in Milan, from the “crunch” pizzas introduced by the pizza masters to Genoese pizza, from Neapolitan fried pizza to “sfincione” from Naples.

A Growing Movement

Far from being second-class as it once was, pizzerias serving pizza al taglio are starting to become a reference point in their respective cities, provided they’re of a high standard. This is because big names in the pizza world are increasingly managing these establishments. In the future, it’s expected that dealing with both classic pizzas and pizza al taglio, with their easily digestible long-rise doughs, will be the norm. Hats off to “Pizzerie d’Italia,” the Gambero Rosso guide that showcases Italy’s pizza excellence. For a few years now, the guide has awarded another recognition, in addition to the famous “Tre Spicchi” (Three Slices). It’s called “Tre Rotelle” (Three Wheels) and is the award for establishments that don’t make round pizzas, accompanied by a rating calculated in hundredths. This year, ten pizzerias received the award, nine of which were already at the top last year, while Tellia joined the group.

Pizzarium – Rome

With 95 out of 100 points, the restaurant owned by the very Roman Gabriele Bonci – the king of pizza al taglio – is confirmed as Italy’s number one. It features a thin and crunchy base, but with a structured dough that can accommodate top-quality toppings, including classic Roman options like amatriciana, carbonara, chicken and peppers, as well as creative choices like zucchini alla scapece, stracciatella and mint, or tuna and onions.

Saporè Pizza Bakery – San Martino Buon Albergo (VR)

Renato Bosco, based in Verona, is one of the masters of the New Italian Pizza movement, and he proves it in the restaurant where, in addition to his signature product, he offers excellent bread. His pan-style pizza also stands out, with a perfect airy structure and precise toppings featuring seasonal ingredients and quality cheeses. Gambero Rosso awarded it 94 points.

Bonci Panificio – Rome

This establishment on Via Trionfale isn’t dedicated only to pizza: it’s a store of goodness, offering everything from bread to cakes and various bakery products. The pizzas, which received a score of 92, are an homage to Roman cuisine, featuring red pizza with oregano, white pizza with mortadella, potato pizza, and seasonal vegetable pizza. There’s even a tasting room.

Masardona – Naples

A true institution, known since 1945 for its fried pizza. Anna Manfredi, the grandmother of pizzaiolo Vincenzo Piccirillo – also known as “Masardona” – used to stuff it with ricotta and pork cracklings. Today, Vincenzo, along with his two sons, continues the tradition by offering a variety of fillings, including sausage and mushrooms, parmigiana with ragù, Genovese-style, and other creative options. It received 92 points.

Oliva Pizzamore – Acri (CS)

In southern Naples, it’s not easy to earn 92 points while constantly innovating. However, Antonio Oliva, a master of dough and a former chef, has achieved this feat. He’s a great promoter of local ingredients, which make his tray pizzas colorful. Don’t miss the yellow cherry tomato, pumpkin, swordfish, and basil cream pizza, or the sautéed turnip greens, anchovies from Cetara, and burrata option.

Forno Brisa – Bologna

Known for its light Roman-style pizza, Forno Brisa isn’t just one restaurant; it’s an ethical enterprise where the average age of employees is 26, and the managers graduated from Pollenzo. There’s a strong focus on using high-quality local ingredients. Options include the pizza with cream of Parmigiano and mortadella, ricotta, spinach, and Parmigiano, and the lasagna pizza. It scored 90.

Lievito Pizza, Pane – Rome

The Italian capital once again excels in this category, thanks to Lievito Pizza, Pane, which earned 90 points. This young pizzeria in the EUR district is led by Francesco Arnesano, who, at 25 years old, is much more than a promising talent. High hydration doughs result in exceptional pizzas, including the Bianca (filled with mortadella if you like), the Margherita, and one with burrata and Roman-style artichokes.

Menchetti – Arezzo

The best pizza al taglio isn’t found in Florence, as one might think, but in Arezzo. Menchetti, a brand established in 1948 with many locations in Tuscany, received 90 points. The options range from sausage and mushrooms to Piennolo tomatoes, anchovies from the Cantabrian Sea, and capers. The ciaccia with mortadella is also excellent.

Pizzeria Sancho – Fiumicino (RM)

Pizzeria Sancho, a historic family business with a history of over half a century, scored 90 points and is a reference point not only in Fiumicino. It specializes in Roman-style pizza, which is puffy and crunchy. Don’t miss the red pizza with cherry tomatoes and fresh anchovies, as well as the prosciutto and fig pizza, and the one with the catch of the day. They also serve excellent supplì and maritozzi.

Tellia – Turin

Last year, Tellia won the award for Pizza al Taglio of the Year, and now it enters the national elite with 90 points. Behind the best Roman-style pizzeria in Turin is a highly talented young chef, Enrico Murdocco, who studied with master bakers and was part of Michelangelo Mammoliti’s brigade. The quality of the toppings is at a star-level.

Source: lacucinaitaliana.it/storie/ristoranti/pizza-al-taglio-10-migliori-posti-gambero-rosso