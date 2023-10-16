Pizza Quattro Formaggi, also known as Four Cheese Pizza, is a mouthwatering Italian dish that has gained popularity worldwide. As the name suggests, this delectable pizza is loaded with four different types of cheese, creating a harmonious blend of flavors. The traditional combination typically includes mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina, and Parmesan cheese, each bringing its unique taste and texture to the table. The gooey and stretchy mozzarella provides a creamy base, while the sharp and tangy gorgonzola adds a delightful bite. The nutty and buttery fontina cheese adds depth to the flavor profile, and the salty and savory Parmesan brings a satisfying finish. The combination of these four cheeses creates a pizza that is rich, flavorful, and irresistible. Whether you are a cheese lover or a pizza enthusiast, Pizza Quattro Formaggi is sure to please your palate.

Tempo

1h

Ingredienti

8 porzioni

600g pasta da pane

400g patate bianche farinose

50g emmental

50g fontina

30g parmigiano grattugiato

farina bianca

rosmarino

olio d”oliva

sale

Procedimento

Per la ricetta della pizza rustica ai 4 formaggi, lessate le patate con la buccia. Scolatele leggermente al dente, pelatele e passatene circa la quarte parte allo schiacciapatate; il resto tagliatelo a tocchetti. Ungete abbondantemente d’olio una teglia per pizza di cm 30 di diametro poi rivestite il fondo con un foglio di carta speciale da cucina e ungete anch’esso.

Incorporate alla pasta da pane le patate, passate, lavorando l’impasto sulla spianatoia abbondantemente infarinata. Sistematelo poi nella teglia e cospargetelo con l’emmental, la fontina e il brie, ridotti in dadolata, e aggiungete i tocchetti di patate. Irrorate con un filo d’olio, insaporite con sale, foglioline di rosmarino e con il parmigiano grattugiato, quindi ponete la pizza a lievitare per 45′. Passatela nel forno, già scaldato a 200° per circa 50′. Servitela tiepida.

FAQ

1. What is Pizza Quattro Formaggi?

Pizza Quattro Formaggi is a traditional Italian pizza that translates to four cheese pizza. It is typically made with a combination of four different types of cheese, such as mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina, and Parmesan.

2. What cheeses are commonly used in Pizza Quattro Formaggi?

The most common cheeses used in Pizza Quattro Formaggi are mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina, and Parmesan. However, variations may include other cheeses like ricotta, provolone, or goat cheese.

3. Can I customize the cheese selection in a Pizza Quattro Formaggi?

Yes, you can definitely customize the cheese selection in a Pizza Quattro Formaggi according to your preferences. Feel free to substitute or add different types of cheese to suit your taste.

4. Is Pizza Quattro Formaggi a vegetarian option?

Yes, Pizza Quattro Formaggi is typically a vegetarian option as it does not contain any meat or animal products, apart from the cheese. However, it’s always good to double-check with the specific restaurant or pizzeria as some variations may include non-vegetarian ingredients.

5. Can I add additional toppings to a Pizza Quattro Formaggi?

Yes, you can add additional toppings to a Pizza Quattro Formaggi if desired. Common toppings that pair well with the cheese blend include mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh herbs, or even a drizzle of truffle oil.

