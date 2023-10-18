Authentic Pizza Romana: Traditional Flavors and Crispy Crust

Pizza Romana is a traditional Italian dish that has gained worldwide popularity for its unique and delicious characteristics. Originating from Rome, Pizza Romana is known for its thin, crispy crust and mouthwatering toppings. The crust is made with a special type of dough that is stretched thinly and then baked at high temperatures, resulting in a light and airy texture. The toppings vary, but commonly include fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and a variety of flavorful ingredients such as olives, artichokes, and anchovies. The combination of the crispy crust and flavorful toppings creates a harmonious and satisfying taste experience. Pizza Romana has become a favorite among pizza lovers around the globe, with its distinct Roman flair and irresistible flavors. Whether enjoyed as a quick snack or as a complete meal, Pizza Romana continues to be a beloved culinary delight that captures the essence of Italian cuisine.

Those who live in Rome or have been there for a few days on vacation or for work have surely had the opportunity to taste one of the delicacies of the Capital’s street food: Roman pan pizza. Enjoying it at one of the numerous pizza al taglio (by the slice) places in Rome is certainly ideal, but Roman pan pizza can also be prepared at home, in an electric oven, with excellent results, provided you follow some rules.

The Perfect Roman Pan Pizza

The online forum dedicated to bread, pizza, and leavened goods, “La Confraternita della Pizza,” has established a set of rules for preparing “Authentic High-Hydration Roman Pan Pizza.” These rules identify the common points among various recipes and the limits of possible variations in the preparation.

Some main characteristics listed in the document: Roman pizza is prepared in rectangular pans measuring 60×40 cm. It should have a thickness between 15 and 30 mm, uniform across the entire surface, with no swelling in the edge crust and no areas of varying thickness or density. Roman pan pizza should be dry, not oily, with slight surface indentations and an extremely thin crust; the texture is light and crumbly underneath, soft and slightly moist on top.

This result is achieved through a high-hydration dough. The amount of water used should be between 75% and 100% of the weight of the flour. Here are the detailed steps to prepare Roman pan pizza according to the guidelines of this online community:

How to Make Roman Pan Pizza: The Recipe Ingredients

For a pizza pan measuring 30×40 cm, you will need:

360 g of specific type 0 or 00 pizza flour (or 306 g of type 0 or 00 flour and 54 g of semolina flour)

290 g of water at 4°C (very cold)

7 g of salt

7 g of extra-virgin olive oil

2.1 g of fresh brewer’s yeast

Preparation

The preparation of the Roman pan pizza dough requires attention and careful detail. In a stand mixer (or in a large enough container for those who are kneading by hand), pour the flour, crumbled brewer’s yeast, and salt, and start to combine. Only at a later stage, add 75% of the water at 4°C (equivalent to 217.5 g) and begin to work the dough carefully until it forms a compact, smooth, and elastic texture.

The dough is “compact” when it detaches from the walls and the bottom of the mixer and appears compact, smooth, and elastic. Only when the dough exhibits these characteristics, you can add the remaining water (still at 4°C) little by little, waiting each time for the pizza dough to completely absorb the remaining water.

The dough’s leavening for Roman pan pizza should take place in the refrigerator, in an airtight container with oiled walls for approximately 44 hours at a temperature of 4°C. However, before that, allow it to rest in the same container for a variable period of time at room temperature. In this case as well, the timings are precise: half an hour if it ferments at a temperature between 24 and 26°C, 1 hour if the temperature is between 21 and 23°C, and 1 hour and a half for temperatures between 18 and 20°C.

Once the leavening is completed, you begin the shaping phase. Let the dough flow onto the pan without touching it, and start forming small dough pieces, dividing the pizza dough into several parts. Shaping should be done with a series of 3 folds, the classic “portafoglio” folds. Then, proceed with the second leavening, called “appretto.”

“Appretto” should be done at room temperature for a minimum of 3 hours and a maximum of 4 hours and should be carried out in a closed container.

Turn the oven to the highest temperature, preferably without ventilation. Prepare the pan by spreading a thin layer of oil. Roll out the Roman pan pizza dough on a well-floured work surface, shaping it into a rectangular form using only the first phalange of your fingers, which should be open and almost parallel to the dough.

During this delicate phase, be sure to seal the pizza’s perimeter well, pressing it without applying too much force but distributing the dough’s gases evenly across the entire surface.

Then, transfer the pizza dough to the pan and add the selected ingredients. Bake it for 6 minutes at the highest temperature by placing the pan on the oven’s bottom. Then lower the temperature to 230°C and move the pan to the middle shelf of the oven, adding mozzarella only at this point. Continue baking for another 10 minutes.

Finally, remove the pizza from the oven and place it on a grid to allow it to cool for a moment and remove excess moisture before eating. Enjoy!

FAQ

1. What is Pizza Romana?

Pizza Romana is a type of pizza that originated in Rome, Italy. It is characterized by its thin and crispy crust, which is typically made with a combination of wheat and rice flour. It is often topped with simple ingredients such as tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and various herbs.

2. How is Pizza Romana different from other types of pizza?

Pizza Romana differs from other types of pizza primarily in its crust. It has a thin and crispy crust, whereas other styles of pizza, such as Neapolitan or New York-style, have thicker and softer crusts. Additionally, Pizza Romana often has fewer toppings and a lighter overall flavor profile.

3. What are some traditional toppings for Pizza Romana?

Traditional toppings for Pizza Romana include classic ingredients such as tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and oregano. It is also common to find variations with toppings like thinly sliced prosciutto, artichoke hearts, olives, and mushrooms. However, the focus is usually on simplicity and high-quality ingredients.

4. Can Pizza Romana be made with gluten-free crust?

Yes, Pizza Romana can be made with a gluten-free crust. Many pizzerias offer gluten-free options for customers with dietary restrictions or preferences. These crusts are typically made with alternative flours such as rice flour, tapioca flour, or a combination of gluten-free ingredients.

5. How can I make Pizza Romana at home?

To make Pizza Romana at home, start by making or purchasing a thin pizza crust. Preheat your oven to a high temperature, such as 475°F (245°C). Roll out the crust and top it with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and desired toppings. Bake the pizza in the preheated oven for about 10-15 minutes, or until the crust is crispy and golden.

