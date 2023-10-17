Deliciously Authentic: Pizza Siciliana – A Taste of Italy

Pizza Siciliana is a mouthwatering Italian dish that originated in the beautiful island of Sicily. Known for its unique and authentic flavors, Pizza Siciliana has gained worldwide recognition as a culinary delight. This traditional pizza is characterized by its thick, fluffy crust, which is generously topped with a rich tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, and a variety of delectable toppings. The toppings often include ingredients such as anchovies, olives, capers, and oregano, which add a burst of flavor and enhance the overall taste. Pizza Siciliana is not only a treat for the taste buds but also a feast for the eyes. The vibrant colors and aromatic aromas make it an irresistible choice for pizza lovers around the globe. Whether enjoyed as a quick snack or a hearty meal, Pizza Siciliana never fails to satisfy.lia alla romana: tutti i passaggi per farla davvero bene

If you live in Rome or have been there for a few days on vacation or for work, you’ve surely had the chance to taste one of the delights of the Capital’s street food: Roman tray pizza. It’s ideal to enjoy it in one of the countless Roman pizzerias, but you can also make tray pizza at home in an electric oven with excellent results, provided you follow some rules.

Perfect Roman Tray Pizza

An online forum on bread, pizza, and leavened goods called “La Confraternita della Pizza” has drawn up a sort of protocol for the preparation of “Authentic High-Hydration Roman Tray Pizza,” which identifies common points in different recipes and the limits of possible preparation variables.

Some key characteristics listed in the document: Roman pizza is prepared in rectangular shapes on trays measuring 60×40 cm, with a thickness between 15 and 30 mm, even across the entire surface, without any swelling at the crust and without areas of greater or lesser thickness or density. Roman tray pizza appears dry, not oily, with slight depressions spread over the surface and a very light crust; the texture is light and crumbly underneath, soft and slightly moist on top.

This result is achieved with a high-hydration dough. The amount of water should be between 75% and 100% of the weight of the flour. Here are the detailed steps to prepare Roman tray pizza according to the guidelines of the online community.

How to Make Roman Tray Pizza: The Recipe

Ingredients

For a 30x40cm tray of pizza, you’ll need:

360g of specific 0 or 00 pizza flour (or 306g of 0 or 00 flour and 54g of semolina flour)

290g of 4°C water (very cold)

7g of salt

7g of extra-virgin olive oil

2.1g of fresh brewer’s yeast

Preparation

The preparation of the dough for Roman tray pizza requires attention to detail. In a stand mixer (or in a sufficiently large container if you’re kneading by hand), you should pour in the flour, crumbled brewer’s yeast, and then the salt, starting to combine. Only after that should you add 75% of the 4°C water (equal to 217.5g) and begin working the dough carefully until it comes together.

The dough is “well-kneaded” when it detaches from the sides and bottom of the mixer and is compact, smooth, and elastic. Only when the dough has these characteristics can you gradually add the remaining portion of water (also at 4°C), waiting each time for the pizza dough to fully absorb the remaining quantity of water.

The rise of Roman tray pizza dough should take place in the refrigerator, in an airtight container with oiled walls for about 44 hours at a temperature of 4°C. However, you should let it rest in the same container for a variable period at room temperature before refrigeration. Here, too, the timing is precise: half an hour if it rises at a temperature between 24 and 26°C, 1 hour if it’s between 21 and 23°C, 1 hour and a half for temperatures between 18 and 20°C.

Once the rise is complete, you start the shaping phase. The dough should be poured (without touching it) onto a floured tray, and you should proceed to shape it into smaller portions. Shaping should be done with a series of 3 folds, the classic wallet folds. Then, you proceed to the second rise, called “appretto.”

The “appretto” should be done at room temperature for a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 4 hours and should be done in a closed container.

Preheat the oven to the highest temperature, preferably without ventilation. Prepare the tray by spreading a thin layer of oil. Stretch the Roman tray pizza dough on a well-floured work surface and shape it into a rectangular shape using only the first phalanx of your fingers, which should be open and almost parallel to the dough.

During this delicate phase, you should seal the perimeter of the pizza well, pressing it down without applying too much force but evenly distributing the gas in the dough over the entire surface.

Then transfer the pizza dough to the tray and top it with your chosen ingredients. Bake it for 6 minutes at the highest temperature, placing the tray on the oven’s lower rack. Then reduce the temperature to 230°C and move the tray to the middle shelf of the oven, adding the mozzarella at this point. Complete the baking for another 10 minutes.

Finally, remove the pizza from the oven and let it dry on a rack to cool for a moment and eliminate the moisture before eating it.

