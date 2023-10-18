Spaghetti alla Carbonara is a classic Italian pasta dish that has gained worldwide popularity for its rich and creamy flavors. This traditional Roman recipe is known for its simplicity, using only a handful of ingredients to create a truly indulgent meal. The dish typically consists of spaghetti noodles, pancetta or guanciale (cured pork jowl), eggs, Pecorino Romano cheese, and freshly ground black pepper. The magic of Spaghetti alla Carbonara lies in the way the hot pasta cooks the eggs, creating a velvety sauce that clings to every strand of pasta. The result is a dish that is both comforting and luxurious, perfect for a cozy dinner or a special occasion. Whether you are a pasta lover or a fan of Italian cuisine, Spaghetti alla Carbonara is a must-try dish that will transport you straight to the heart of Italy.

Time

25 minutes

Spaghetti alla carbonara has its territorial roots in the Lazio region in the form of “cacio e ova” pasta. This dish was prepared by both shepherds and woodcutters who went into the mountains to make charcoal (hence the name of the dish). They carried this pasta in their lunch bags to consume it, even cold, while they supervised the charcoal kilns.

However, the recipe has a unique history. Various events led it to spread beyond its region of origin. It is said, for example, that the addition of bacon to the original formula is credited to American soldiers. Carbonara became famous in the United States before Italy. Returning to local ingredients, bacon was replaced by the more traditional guanciale, and carbonara shed all the additions that had modified its basic recipe over the years, such as cream, which was used to make the egg-based sauce creamier, or onions added to the sauté. Even smoked pancetta, the Italian version of bacon, should not be used, although many prefer it to the more rustic guanciale.

The “pure” recipe for the dish includes only 5 ingredients: pasta, pecorino cheese, eggs, guanciale, and pepper.

Ingredients

Serves 4

350g spaghetti

120g guanciale

4 egg yolks

30g pecorino cheese

20g grated Parmesan cheese

extra-virgin olive oil

salt

pepper

Instructions

Step 1

Cut the guanciale into sticks.

Step 2

Place the egg yolks in a bowl. Season with pepper, add a mixture of grated pecorino and Parmesan cheeses, a pinch of salt, and whisk. Thin the mixture with 40-50g of cold water.

Step 3

Cook the spaghetti. Then, sauté the guanciale over low heat in a pan with 3 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, ensuring that it’s ready when the pasta is done (for pancetta, calculate 7-8 minutes).

Step 4

Drain the spaghetti al dente without draining them too much and return them to the warm pot. Season them with the just-sauteed guanciale and its fat. Mix well.

Step 5

Immediately pour the egg mixture over the pasta, stir quickly, and serve immediately.

Step 6

Finish with grated pecorino cheese and a grind of pepper.

FAQ

1. What are the main ingredients in Spaghetti alla Carbonara?

– The main ingredients in Spaghetti alla Carbonara are spaghetti pasta, eggs, pancetta or bacon, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, black pepper, and sometimes garlic.

2. How do you make authentic Spaghetti alla Carbonara?

– To make an authentic Spaghetti alla Carbonara, start by cooking the pancetta or bacon until crispy. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, and black pepper. Cook the spaghetti in salted boiling water until al dente, then drain and quickly toss with the cooked pancetta. Finally, add the egg mixture to the pasta and toss until the heat from the pasta cooks the eggs, creating a creamy sauce.

3. Can I use Parmesan cheese instead of Pecorino Romano in Spaghetti alla Carbonara?

– While Pecorino Romano is the traditional cheese used in Spaghetti alla Carbonara, you can substitute it with Parmesan cheese if you prefer. The taste and texture may vary slightly, but it will still be delicious.

4. Is it necessary to add garlic to Spaghetti alla Carbonara?

– Traditional Spaghetti alla Carbonara does not include garlic in its recipe. However, some variations may include garlic for added flavor. It ultimately depends on personal preference.

5. Can I use any type of pasta for Spaghetti alla Carbonara?

– Despite its name, Spaghetti alla Carbonara can be made with various types of pasta. While spaghetti is the most common choice, you can also use fettuccine, linguine, or even penne. The key is to choose a pasta shape that can hold the creamy sauce well.

