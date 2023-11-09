This article is brought to you by Knorr® as part of a collaboration, but all the views expressed here are entirely my own. Introducing the Skillet Taco Casserole – a straightforward, one-pot dinner that’s bursting with flavors and can be prepared in just 25 minutes. This dish is an ideal choice for those hectic weeknights.

We find ourselves fully immersed in the rhythm of the school days once again, and although this fall brings its own unique challenges, life remains as busy as ever. While I’m a staunch advocate of cooking from scratch, I’ve come to appreciate the occasional lifesaving shortcuts!

When you’re pressed for time, it’s hard to beat a 25-minute dinner that doesn’t involve a drive-thru. This Taco Casserole offers a far superior alternative to fast food – it’s not only more budget-friendly but also packs a punch in the flavor department.

Our secret to whipping up this easy Taco Casserole quickly is Knorr Spanish Rice Side Dish. With just a few additional ingredients, we can have this scrumptious dish ready in no time. Knorr Sides are the perfect solution for rounding out a meal at home, providing an array of mouthwatering rice and pasta sides that complement a range of recipes while keeping dinnertime a breeze.

Knorr Sides come in an array of enticing flavors, making them an excellent accompaniment for a variety of dishes. When time is of the essence, and you refuse to compromise on taste, they are your best ally. Moreover, they also offer rich, creamy, and delectable pasta sides.

Ingredients for the Easy Skillet Taco Casserole One of the charms of this recipe is its simplicity when it comes to ingredients.

Ground Beef

Taco Seasoning

Diced Tomatoes

Beef Stock

Knorr First Taco Rice Sides

Black Beans

Frozen Corn

Cheddar Cheese

Taco Seasoning

You can streamline the preparation process even further by making a generous batch of my Taco Seasoning recipe. We always keep a sizeable container of it on hand, making dinners like this a breeze. If you prefer, you can also use a store-bought taco seasoning packet, and the amount needed is typically the same.

Grate Your Own Cheese For those who have been following my culinary journey, it’s no secret that I have a deep affection for cheese – and for good reason. I wholeheartedly advocate for using block cheese and shredding it yourself, as it performs significantly better in recipes compared to pre-shredded cheese. Given the swiftness of this recipe, you’ll have ample time to grate the cheese. I recommend doing this while the entire dish is simmering for those 7 minutes.

Frozen Corn We incorporate the frozen corn right at the end of the preparation. The residual heat from the dish will defrost it to perfection. Adding it earlier risks overcooking, resulting in a less desirable outcome. Alternatively, you can stir in canned corn at the very end, ensuring an excellent consistency and flavor.

