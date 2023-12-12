A Healthy Appetizer to Satisfy Cravings with Beet Hummus

Discover the perfect healthy appetizer – Beet Hummus! It’s a delicious, easy-to-make dish that might even win over non-beet enthusiasts. The vibrant pink hue of this delightful dish will surely catch your eye.

The Office and Dwight’s Love for Beets

Nathan and I have been rewatching The Office, and it’s amazing how it still keeps us laughing. Dwight Schrute’s unwavering love for beets is just one of the many endearing aspects of his character.

The Love-Hate Relationship with Beets

Whenever I share my beet recipes on Facebook, the reactions are always extreme. People either proclaim their undying love for beets or express their vehement dislike for this root vegetable. It’s fascinating to see how passionate people can be about food.

The Allure of Beets

Personally, I’m a fan of beets. So, when I discovered Beet Hummus, I couldn’t resist trying it out. I recently served it to my family, and they absolutely devoured it.

What Does It Taste Like?

This Beet Hummus recipe closely resembles the classic hummus you adore but with a subtle sweetness. In my initial attempt, I felt it lacked a strong beet flavor, so I increased the beet content, resulting in a perfectly balanced version. Unlike some other beet dishes, it doesn’t have an overpowering earthy taste, allowing the sweetness of beets to shine through.

How to Make Beet Hummus

Creating Beet Hummus is a breeze, making it an ideal option for entertaining. In a food processor, combine roasted beets, garlic, and chickpeas. Blend them until they are finely chopped and as smooth as possible. Then, add tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, and salt. While you can toss everything in at once, I recommend adding the ingredients gradually to ensure a smoother consistency.

Demystifying Tahini

If you’re unfamiliar with tahini, it’s a paste made from sesame seeds, prepared in a similar manner to peanut butter. Tahini should be refrigerated and thoroughly mixed before use since it tends to separate. If you enjoy making hummus at home, having a jar of tahini on hand is a great investment. It not only lasts a while but also imparts the signature hummus flavor. You can also experiment with tahini in salad dressings to discover a new culinary delight.

The Key to Success: Roasting Beets

Unsurprisingly, the key to this recipe lies in perfectly roasted beets. They need to be roasted and cooled before incorporating them into the hummus. If you haven’t roasted beets before, I have a dedicated post on “How to Roast Beets” to guide you through the process.

Pairing Suggestions

While pita chips are my favorite accompaniment for any hummus, you can opt for a healthier approach by serving Beet Hummus with cucumber slices, red peppers, and carrots. My personal favorite is cucumber slices.

Storage Tips

I truly adore this Beet Hummus recipe. It’s great straight out of the food processor and even better after an hour in the refrigerator. Store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days. If you wish to freeze it, use a container with a little room for expansion and keep it in the freezer for up to three months. When ready to enjoy, thaw it in the refrigerator overnight.

If you decide to try any of Beet Hummus recipes, please share your thoughts by leaving a comment!