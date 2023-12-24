Discover this quick and delightful Honey Apple Dip, a fantastic after-school treat that will leave your kids satisfied and you feeling great about it! We’re excited to collaborate with Yoplait to bring you this simple yet wholesome dip.

Yesterday marked the first day of school, and believe it or not, I managed not to shed a tear when I dropped off my four-year-old. That’s a major victory in my book. Surprisingly, she didn’t seem to mind my departure at all. When I picked her up and inquired about her day, her response was, “It was great! Actually, it was incredible!”

However, I completely forgot how ravenous and irritable they can be when they return from school. It’s almost as if I should prepare a substantial snack platter before fetching them and have it ready to ease their hunger pangs.

Although yogurt is typically associated with breakfast, Honey Apple Dip makes an excellent choice for snack time. I adore using yogurt as a base for snack recipes, such as these Strawberry Blueberry Pops, and Yoplait is the perfect option! For this recipe, I opted for plain non-fat yogurt, but you have the flexibility to experiment with various Yoplait flavors to spice up any of these recipes. You can explore a variety of Yoplait snacking choices in the dairy section at Walmart.

This Honey Apple Dip is one that you can feel great about serving to your little ones. It’s made with Yoplait yogurt free of artificial sweeteners, complemented by apple butter, cinnamon, honey, and a dash of vanilla extract. That’s all there is to it! Let the kids enjoy it with fruit or even some crackers. Say goodbye to those hungry tantrums!