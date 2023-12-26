A Delicious Kid’s Snack with Peanut Butter and Jelly Dip

Indulge your little ones with this delectable Peanut Butter and Jelly Dip, a delightful and quick snack you can feel good about. Our sincere thanks to Horizon for sponsoring this delightful and effortless snack!

Amidst the summer break, my social media feed has been abuzz with parents discussing how their children seem insatiable, devouring all the snacks in sight. I used to think it was just me! Juggling work from home, I can’t help but notice every time I sit down to work, another child pleads for a snack. The demands seem incessant.

This Peanut Butter and Jelly Dip is a delightful, speedy snack that’s perfect for the kids and offers peace of mind.

This is why I’m thrilled to collaborate with Horizon and introduce you to some of the items from their new snack range.

I couldn’t even finish photographing those Cheddar Sandwich Crackers before my kids polished off the entire box. I tend to be a tad particular about what snacks my kids consume. I’m well aware of how easy it is to give in to their requests, especially with the constant snacking and the fact that I’m not a short-order cook. Nevertheless, I’m determined to provide them with snacks I can wholeheartedly endorse. That’s where Horizon’s crackers and sliced fruits come into play. I have complete confidence in both, and they keep the kids content, albeit for a brief reprieve – about 20 minutes, which I consider a triumph.

Horizon offers a wide variety of appealing snacks. My children have a soft spot for the sandwich crackers (they even come in peanut butter!), but there are also Apple Clusters, pouches of dried fruit, delightful cheddar crackers, and delectable Honey Snack Grahams. These Honey Snack Grahams are the ideal complement to the Peanut Butter and Jelly Dip I’m sharing with you today.

Just the other day, the cashier at my local grocery store told me her daughter would happily eat PB & J for every meal if permitted. My son, Gavin, shares the same enthusiasm. Kids, right? Hence, I thought a Peanut Butter and Jelly Dip would make an exceptional snack for the kids during the summer and as they head back to school.

This Peanut Butter and Jelly Dip is a delightful, speedy snack that’s perfect for the kids and offers peace of mind. Moreover, it’s crafted with peanut butter, yogurt, agave nectar, and a touch of jelly, so I’m absolutely at ease with my kids savoring it, especially when paired with Horizon crackers.