Easy One Bowl Chocolate Chip Muffins recipe

These delectable One Bowl Chocolate Chip Muffins are a household favorite, and they’re not just easy; they’re irresistibly delicious. The secret? Mini chocolate chips that add a delightful touch to every bite.

Let me take a moment to share something exciting about my cousin – she’s part of a REALITY TV SHOW, and trust me, this is worth bragging about. She’s a contestant on SyFy’s FaceOff, a show dedicated to the art of creating intricate makeup designs, think Star Wars-style aliens. If you’re unfamiliar with it, no worries – I was too until Melissa made it on the show.

What sets this apart from typical reality TV is that she’s incredibly talented. Unlike the stereotypical 22-year-olds “falling in love” on shows like The Bachelor, Melissa is a true artist. Every week, my entire family eagerly anticipates watching her artistic skills in action. The show airs on Wednesday nights past my son Gavin’s bedtime, but he loves it so much that, as soon as we return home on Thursdays after school, he insists on catching up on the previous night’s episode.

And here’s the icing on the cake – she won the first episode! Melissa’s talent is undeniable, and I’m not just saying that because she’s family. It’s genuinely exhilarating to cheer for a winner. So, go Melissa!

Now, shifting gears, let’s talk about another winner – these One Bowl Chocolate Chip Muffins! (Melissa, I’m guessing this is the first time you’ve been compared to a muffin.) The best part is that they come together in just one bowl. Okay, I must admit that you’ll need another bowl to melt the butter, but let’s not get bogged down in technicalities; let’s savor these muffins.

I first whipped up these muffins on a whim for my daughter Quinn’s kindergarten class when she had snack duty. Quinn has an undeniable love for chocolate chips, and these muffins were an instant hit. Not a single one remained, prompting me to remember the simple one-bowl recipe and share it with you. My kids were ecstatic when they discovered that I had made them again, and now they enjoy these muffins as snacks and part of their second breakfast.

A couple of key tips to ensure these muffins turn out just right:

Let the melted butter cool before using it in the batter. If you skip this step, the eggs might start cooking, and no one wants scrambled eggs in their muffins. When measuring the flour, avoid over-packing the measuring cup. Use a spoon to scoop the flour into the cup and level it off for accurate measurement. This ensures your muffins stay perfectly moist.

For an extra touch of convenience, consider using a scoop (as shown above) to portion the muffin batter. It ensures uniform One Bowl Chocolate Chip Muffins sizes, just the right amount in each cup, and a neat presentation in the muffin tin. Enjoy!