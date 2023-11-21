This delightful Three Ingredient Yogurt is incredibly simple to prepare, making it a perfect project for your little ones to tackle. Its golden-brown crust, adorned with strawberry speckles, is a feast for the eyes. We are excited to partner with Yoplait, particularly for their inspiring #MomOn campaign, which keeps Wine & Glue going strong. Your unwavering support means the world to us!

As the scorching summer days drag on, many of us parents are holding onto our sanity by a mere thread. Homes filled with kids accustomed to rigid schedules and now devoid of them (thanks to school!) can be quite the challenge. For me, this is further complicated by my full-time job while the kids are at home. It’s no surprise that my sanity is slowly slipping away, much like the sands of time.

Recently, I made a noble attempt to be a great mom. I took my children to a fantastic park, fully prepared with snacks, sunscreen, and all the necessary accoutrements. I hoped they would burn off their energy, swing with glee, and simply enjoy being kids. However, upon arrival, we were met with a disheartening sign:

A little girl pointing at a sign in the park that says, “Mom, play with me!”

What on earth, right?! Dear park, thanks a bunch for aiding my kid in guilt-tripping me. Your suggestion is not appreciated. My post about this on my personal Facebook page led to a frenzy among the moms in my circle. They shared my sentiments: Isn’t the purpose of a park to provide a fun, independent activity for kids, sans parental involvement? I’m not claiming to be the world’s greatest mom, but I’m alright. I read to them, play board games, engage in conversations, and even know the names of all their school friends and the little struggles they have.

But sorry, I’m not going to play “family” with my kids at a park. Because, well, that’s my everyday life.

It was indeed comforting to discover that many other moms felt exactly the same way. By the way, who taught my kid to read?

In the realm of snacking, one thing is non-negotiable—simplicity. Snacks need to be incredibly easy, like, ridiculously easy. That’s where Yoplait comes in. Have you had the pleasure of trying their new Dippers? They are a big hit in our household. These three ingredient yogurt bread provide a sense of indulgence while being a healthy snack that keeps the kids fueled. They are also conveniently portable, perfect for outings to judgmental parks.

Yoplait’s original strawberry yogurt takes center stage in our snacking choices. It’s not only delicious but also boasts 6 grams of protein, making it an excellent breakfast option for our kids. What’s even more exciting is that, with just a few extra ingredients, it can be transformed into a bread.

No, I’m no magician—just a practical mom.

Isn’t that cool? I stumbled upon an ice cream bread recipe on the internet, and I thought, “Hey, I bet I can do this with yogurt!” And guess what? You can do it too. It’s so easy that even the kids can lend a hand.

Moreover, I can’t wait to experiment with various Yoplait Original flavors to create numerous versions of this bread. It’s a real #MomWin.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the Three Ingredient Yogurt Bread recipe.