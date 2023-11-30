Introducing Four easy three ingredient smoothies Recipes

Are you looking for a quick and nutritious way to fuel your day? Look no further! These Four easy three ingredient smoothies recipes are a breeze to make, offering at least 14-15 grams of protein per serving, all under 300 calories. This is a total win for anyone seeking a balanced and satisfying breakfast or snack.

We’re excited to partner with Yoplait to bring you these delightful smoothie recipes. Your support means the world to us at Wine & Glue, and we’re thrilled to introduce these flavorful options to kickstart your day.

Did you set any New Year’s resolutions this year? If you’re like us, you might not have a single specific goal in mind. Instead, we’re focusing on improving every aspect of our lives. After all, who wants to perfect just one thing when there’s so much to embrace and enjoy? #TypicalTypeA

Towards the end of the last year, with a thriving business, three active kids, and preparing to sell our house, we were feeling both tired and content. We wanted to achieve perfection in every facet of life, but sometimes it left us feeling like we weren’t doing anything perfectly at all. It’s not a sustainable approach.

That’s why when Yoplait asked us how we planned to #LiveFull in 2017, we decided to prioritize balance. We aim to live all areas of our lives more fully. Having happy and healthy kids is great, but it’s not enjoyable if we’re too exhausted to savor those moments. Similarly, having a flourishing business is fantastic, but not at the expense of our personal lives. Balance is key.

So, in 2017, we’re committed to achieving that equilibrium. We’ll focus on being present in the moment, reducing distractions from screens, and dedicating more time to friends, hobbies like reading and crafting, relaxing baths, date nights with our spouse, and cherishing the joys of our job while working. All while making room to wholeheartedly love and care for our children.

Eating well is a crucial part of this journey, and we’ve discovered a fantastic ally in Yoplait’s new Greek 100 Protein yogurt. It’s become a staple in our fridge, and for a good reason. Each container has only 100 calories but packs 14-15 grams of protein, keeping us feeling satisfied and preventing those hangry moments. Plus, it aligns perfectly with our #LiveFull goals.

We’ve whipped up three-ingredient smoothies using a variety of Yoplait Greek 100 Protein flavors, and there are 20 different options to explore. Each smoothie contains at least 14 grams of protein and ranges from 200 to 300 calories, depending on the brands of additional ingredients like peanut butter or oats that you use. It’s a win-win situation!

Four easy three ingredient smoothies:

Green Smoothie – 204 calories

1 container Vanilla Yoplait Greek 100 Protein

2 cups fresh spinach

1 banana

1 cup ice

Pina Colada Smoothie – 250 calories

1 container Coconut Yoplait Greek 100 Protein

1 cup canned pineapple

1 frozen banana

1 cup ice

Caramel Funky Monkey – 300 calories

1 container Caramel Banana Yoplait Greek 100 Protein

2 TBSPs creamy peanut butter

1 TBSP unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup ice

Peach Oatmeal Smoothie – 220 calories

1 container Peach Yoplait Greek 100 Protein

1 cup frozen peaches

1/4 cup quick-cooking oats

1 cup ice