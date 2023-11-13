This “Hummus toast recipe: An easy breakfast recipe” offers a quick and healthy breakfast option. With just a handful of basic ingredients, it’s your ideal morning companion to keep you satisfied all through the AM hours.

Four slices of toast spread with hummus and topped with eggs, placed on a baking sheet

I’m delighted to collaborate with Sabra Hummus in bringing you this delectable and straightforward breakfast idea.

Shall we take a moment to discuss New Year’s resolutions? I must confess; I’m not particularly fond of them. They tend to be quite the buzzkill after the holiday season. Nevertheless, I’ve been feeling the urge to regroup, eat more healthily, and generally feel better following all the indulgent holiday feasting. My jeans have been giving me some rather disapproving looks, too.

When my pants start playing the role of the fashion police, I typically start with my diet, especially breakfast. Toast is my go-to morning meal, but it can become rather dull. One of my preferred ways to add a little excitement to my toast is by incorporating hummus. Hummus on toast serves as a delightful and effortless breakfast choice. Moreover, with numerous topping variations, it never gets monotonous.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED FOR THIS HUMMUS ON TOAST

Bread Sabra Hummus (Any flavor works, but I adore the roasted red pepper variety.) Quick Pickled Red Onions Tomatoes Eggs Fresh Parsley (optional) Salt and Pepper (to taste)

While hummus on toast is scrumptious on its own, I relish the added layers of flavor these ingredients provide. You can use one or all of them to craft a tasty and ever-evolving breakfast experience.

placing red pickled onions on hummus-covered toast

Red pickled onions on a slice of hummus-covered toast for an effortless breakfast dish

The highlight of this recipe for me is the way pickled red onions harmonize exquisitely with the hummus, delivering a blend of tangy and subdued notes. However, I didn’t stop there—tomatoes and a fried egg join the mix to create a morning meal that leaves me content and energized for the day.

OTHER EXCELLENT HUMMUS ON TOAST TOPPINGS

Feta cheese

Cucumbers

Salsa

Capers

Black beans

Sesame seeds

Roasted red peppers

“Hummus toast recipe: An easy breakfast recipe” with pickled red onions, tomatoes, and a fried egg. A halved fried egg crowning hummus-covered toast.