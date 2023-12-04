Pumpkin S’mores Lush – A Quick No-Bake Delight

Indulge in the delightful simplicity of our Pumpkin S’mores Lush, a fast and no-fuss treat that’s sure to captivate your taste buds. This dessert features a luscious graham cracker layer, a decadent chocolate and marshmallow topping, and a sprinkling of crushed graham crackers. Let’s take a moment to admire that remarkable crust—it’s substantial, to say the least, and it’s a feature we can’t get enough of.

In a glass casserole dish, you can admire a slice of our Pumpkin S’mores Lush, revealing the soft graham cracker base.

I must admit, I may have gone overboard with the graham cracker crust. Can there even be such a thing as too much graham cracker goodness? Well, my initial concern was that the crust might be too thick, and I thought, “People might find this excessive.” But then, in the blink of an eye, I had a revelation: There’s no such thing as a graham cracker crust that’s too thick!

On a pristine white plate, a slice of our Pumpkin S’mores Lush showcases the soft graham cracker foundation, generously adorned with gooey chocolate and melted marshmallows.

If, by any chance, you’re part of the camp that’s uneasy with a hearty graham cracker crust, fear not—we can still be friends! Just kidding! #sortof But seriously, if the crust seems a bit much for you, you can always reduce the crust portion by about a third. However, let’s be honest, a fantastic s’mores recipe wouldn’t be complete without that perfect graham cracker crust.

This dessert beautifully marries the best of summer and fall: it’s a no-bake wonder infused with the essence of s’mores and pumpkin. It’s a perfect combination that deserves all the heart-eyed emojis! What’s more, this no-bake delight is a breeze to prepare. I managed to whip it up in the midst of a hectic week, and the entire process took less than half an hour. After assembling all the layers, simply pop it in the fridge overnight to set. Then, garnish it with chocolate chips, marshmallows, and crumbled graham crackers before serving.

It’s a taste sensation that will leave you wanting more. Piper, upon seeing a picture of it the day after tasting, couldn’t resist exclaiming, “Ooooo! Yummy cake!”

With each bite, you’ll savor the combination of the Pumpkin S’mores Lush, the velvety chocolate and marshmallow layer, and the delightful crunch of crushed graham crackers.