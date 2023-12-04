A Wholesome Breakfast with Quinoa Berry Parfait

Introducing the Quinoa Berry Parfait, a delightful breakfast option that’s packed with flavor and protein to keep you energized throughout your busy mornings. This make-ahead breakfast is a game-changer, especially for those hectic days!

Served in glass mason jars, the Quinoa Berry Parfait showcases distinct layers, featuring a delightful combination of mixed berry yogurt, quinoa, fresh slices of strawberries, and plump blueberries. It’s a visual delight and a treat for your taste buds.

This post is made possible by Yoplait, and we want to express our gratitude for their support in making Wine & Glue thrive!

In case you missed it, my kids are transitioning to a new school, and we’re in the process of moving. Additionally, I’m in the midst of selling my house. Yes, it’s been a whirlwind, and even I’m getting tired of hearing about it!

With the new school comes a slightly altered schedule, meaning I’ll be responsible for taking the kids to school in the morning. Last year, my husband, Nathan, would drop them off on his way to work. So, it’s safe to say I’m a little nervous about the change.

I’m no stranger to chaotic mornings, but I’m accustomed to quickly getting Gavin and Quinn ready and sending them out the door, only to prepare breakfast for myself and Piper afterward. Now, we all need to coordinate our morning routines before leaving the house. It’s going to be an adventure!

I understand that I’m not alone in this struggle. Many moms are in the same boat, and some have it even tougher, especially those who work outside the home. I have immense respect for you!

While I’d love to say that we always sit down at the table for a leisurely, well-rounded breakfast with placemats and matching napkins, that’s not our weekday reality. Most of the time, we’re grabbing a quick breakfast at home, but there are days when we need a portable option.

Enter our fabulous make-ahead breakfast solution – Quinoa Berry Parfaits. They start with Yoplait Original Mixed Berry yogurt, which provides a substantial 6g of protein. Add a cup of cooked quinoa, and you’ve got a balanced breakfast that you can prepare the night before and grab as you head out the door. This isn’t just ideal for the kids; it’s perfect for me too!

Now, we won’t have to deal with a “hangry” mom on the way to school. (Yes, hangry is a real thing!)

And stay tuned because I have a fantastic craft project using your Yoplait cup that’s perfect for back-to-school season! It’s a win-win.

Feast your eyes on the Quinoa Berry Parfait with its layers of Mixed Berry Yogurt on top, crowned with a generous helping of chopped strawberries and blueberries. It’s a breakfast that’s as visually appealing as it is delicious!