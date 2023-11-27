Spinach and Artichoke Egg Muffins for a Quick Breakfast

If you’re in a hurry and need a delicious breakfast on the go, these Spinach and Artichoke Egg Muffins are a fantastic choice. Whip them up in no time and even store some in the freezer for later!

Two Spinach and Artichoke Egg Muffins are showcased, revealing the layers of spinach, gooey feta cheese, delicate white onions, and savory artichokes.

Recently, I’ve been on a mission to revamp my old blog photos and give some of my recipes a fresh twist. It’s quite the task, to be honest. There are so many pictures from the past that I thought were top-notch back then. Looking at them now, I wish I could time-travel back to 2013 Lisa and give her a friendly nudge in the direction of a photography class.

An overhead shot displays a batch of cooked Spinach and Artichoke Egg Muffins neatly arranged in a muffin tin.

What’s amusing is that many of these old photos used to be my pride and joy, with me thinking, “Check this out!” However, hindsight is 20/20, and I’ve come to terms with the fact that I wasn’t as skilled as I thought.

One of the recipes I’ve decided to reshoot is this Spinach Artichoke Omelet. I mean, who even blogs about omelets anymore, right? #outdated

A single Spinach and Artichoke Egg Muffin takes the spotlight in front of the muffin tin, garnished with luscious feta cheese and fresh spinach.

But as I pondered the omelet makeover, I had a lightbulb moment. Why not transform it into these delightful muffins? Not only are they way more convenient than omelets, but they yield a dozen servings, making them perfect for brunch gatherings or your busy mornings. Plus, they’re scrumptious and packed with flavor, giving you a fantastic morning boost.

Best of all, the new photos of these muffins don’t make me cringe – at least for now. However, check back in a couple of years, and I might have a different opinion.

A close-up shot showcases the mouthwatering Spinach and Artichoke Egg Muffins, highlighting the oozing feta cheese, vibrant spinach, artichoke goodness, and subtle white onions.