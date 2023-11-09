Introducing a delightful Cherry Pie Filling recipe that’s incredibly easy to prepare and destined to become a cherished family heirloom.

I’m thrilled to share my mother’s cherished Cherry Pie Filling recipe with you today. Much like many of the finest recipes, I had to coax her into sharing precise measurements. She had a knack for effortlessly whipping it up on the stovetop.

Every now and then, I receive messages from some of you, explaining how a recipe I’ve shared brings back fond memories of your dearly missed mothers. I truly understand that sentiment.

The recipes passed down from my mother evoke her presence whenever I recreate them. It’s one of the many ways food possesses that magical and transformative quality.

For me, this Cherry Pie Filling is one such recipe. I hope that by making it with my own children, it can become just as special for them.

Cherry Pie Filling Essentials

Gather these simple ingredients, all storable in your pantry and freezer:

Cherry Juice (details below) Sugar Corn Starch Cinnamon Red Food Coloring (optional) Almond Extract (explained below) Frozen or Fresh Cherries

Instructions for Creating Cherry Pie Filling

In a saucepan over low to medium heat, combine cherry juice, sugar, corn starch, and cinnamon. Bring it to a simmer while stirring consistently; it thickens rapidly. Add food coloring and extract (if desired). Gently stir in the cherries.

About Cherry Juice

This recipe calls for cherry juice, which is readily available during cherry season. If cherry juice isn’t accessible, you can use apple juice as a substitute. It won’t significantly alter the pie’s flavor and is often more budget-friendly.

Concerning Almond Extract

Though this recipe includes almond extract, if you have a nut allergy or dislike its flavor, feel free to omit it. The pie will still taste wonderful without it.

Using Fresh or Frozen Cherries

Whether you choose fresh or frozen cherries, the choice is yours. Using frozen cherries offers the advantage of cost-effectiveness, plus they come conveniently pit-free.

Yield

This recipe produces enough filling for a deep-dish cherry pie. You can find a link to my favorite pie pan below, but any deep pie pan will be a suitable fit.

Turning It Into a Cherry Pie

This recipe pairs perfectly with my Fool-Proof Pie Crust:

Double the pie crust recipe. Roll out the dough and place it in a deep-dish pie pan. Add the cherry pie filling. Top with the second pie crust, cutting a few slits for venting, or create a lattice top. Bake for 20 minutes at 425 degrees, then reduce the temperature to 325 and bake for an additional 25 minutes. If necessary, shield the crust’s top to prevent burning.

Shelf Life

Refrigerate the pie filling in an airtight container, and it will stay fresh for three to four days. This filling is also freezer-friendly if made with fresh cherries. Store it in an airtight container, allowing room for expansion, for up to 3 months.

Canning This Pie Filling?

Regrettably, I lack sufficient canning expertise to provide an answer to that question. For canning guidance, you can explore various resources available.

If you decide to prepare this cherry pie filling or any of my other recipes, I’d love to hear your thoughts. Please leave a comment and share your experience!

