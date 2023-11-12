Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing: A Refreshing Summer Vinaigrette

Crafting your own Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing is not only a breeze but also likely to require ingredients already present in your kitchen. This delightful salad dressing boasts a harmonious blend of sweet and tangy flavors, making it a must-have for all your summer salads.

vinaigrette bottle amidst a backdrop of sliced lemons, fresh raspberries, and blueberries, brimming with the zesty lemon poppy seed dressing.

Last Friday, we experienced a genuine taste of summer. I took Piper to the park, where she joined her school pals in devouring snow cones, discarding their socks, and frolicking like untamed youngsters. I embarked on a run in the scorching heat, but the sensation of being outdoors was so gratifying that I barely noticed my skin nearly fusing with the pavement. At this juncture, my desire to create an array of summer recipes has intensified. The mere presence of this Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing speaks volumes—SUMMER is here!

THE IDEAL SUMMER SALAD DRESSING

This lemon salad dressing is a delicate, sweet, and delectable addition to summer salads brimming with berries and seasonal delights. Its simplicity is a bonus because you likely possess most, if not all, of the necessary ingredients in your pantry. Keep it on hand throughout the summer to elevate your lunchtime salads.

an aerial view of a mason jar filled with lemon salad dressing.

INGREDIENTS FOR LEMON POPPY SEED DRESSING

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Sugar

Salt

Ground mustard

Poppy seeds

BALANCING SWEETNESS AND ACIDITY

In cooking, achieving the perfect balance between sweetness and acidity is often paramount. A prime example of this is my Homemade Spaghetti Sauce. Originally, it lacked sugar, but after several attempts, I realized that a bit of granulated sugar was essential to counteract the acidity of the tomatoes.

The same challenge applies to this recipe. Here’s my recommendation:

Start with 1/3 cup of lemon juice. Gradually add more, up to 1/2 cup, in 1-teaspoon increments until you reach your desired lemony flavor. If your dressing is sufficiently lemony but overly acidic, add honey to restore equilibrium.

a teaspoon pouring a small amount of lemon poppy seed dressing back into a mason jar.

SHELF LIFE

Another appealing aspect of this salad dressing is its extended shelf life. After preparation, you can refrigerate it for up to three months. This is a characteristic I adore about vinaigrette dressings, and essentially, this is a lemon vinaigrette with an infusion of poppy seeds. Allow it to reach room temperature and give it a good shake before using after refrigeration.

CREAMY VARIATION

To add creaminess to your lemon poppy seed dressing, simply introduce some Greek yogurt. Not only will this impart a creamy texture, but it will also extend the quantity of dressing. Consider the following:

Use plain Greek yogurt, not the vanilla-flavored variety.

Start with 1/2 cup and adjust to your preferred taste and consistency before adding more.

Bear in mind that once yogurt is added, the dressing should not be stored for longer than a week in the refrigerator.

a woman pouring lemon vinaigrette salad dressing over a summer salad recipe.

