When the sun graces your days and summer entertaining calls for fresh and zesty flavors, these five sensational dips, marinades, and dressings will become your culinary companions. With just a handful of common ingredients for each, you can whip up a delightful recipe suitable for dressing your salads, enhancing your ribs, marinating your chicken, or adorning your sandwiches. Let’s dive into these Five dips, marinades, and dressings perfect for summer!

Chipotle Mustard Barbecue Sauce

If you haven't delved into the realm of making succulent ribs, it's high time you did. Oven-baked ribs are a breeze to prepare and an undeniable summer classic. Elevate them to greatness with the delectable Chipotle Mustard Barbecue Sauce. This mouthwatering creation combines chipotle peppers in adobo sauce with traditional barbecue sauce elements, infused with the zing of mustard.

This sauce is a symphony of spiciness, a hint of sweetness, and absolute deliciousness. It’s not only a fantastic accompaniment for ribs but also a stellar addition to grilled chicken or slow-cooked pulled pork.

Ginger Mustard Potsticker Sauce

When you think of summer, potsticker sauce might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but let’s change that today. Potstickers are an absolute delight, and the key to enjoying them is a phenomenal potsticker sauce. Trust me; there’s no other way.

This sauce is a harmonious blend of mustard, garlic, and ginger, offering the perfect tang and zip for a potsticker sauce that will leave your taste buds dancing.

Apricot Mustard Marinade

During summer gatherings, grilled chicken often takes center stage. It’s a crowd-pleaser that pairs perfectly with a bountiful salad. What sets this marinade apart is its dual purpose—it doubles as a dressing for your salads! Simply set aside half of it before marinating the chicken, and you’ll have a superb dressing to drizzle over your chicken and greens once they’re off the grill.

Spicy Mustard Vinaigrette

Crafting your own salad dressings may have seemed unnecessary in the past, but it’s a culinary adventure worth embarking on. Creating a customized dressing for your salad is akin to setting a theme for your meal. And who doesn’t love a well-thought-out theme?

The theme here is the tantalizing tang of mustard, perfectly complemented by a touch of balsamic vinegar, oil, garlic, and spices. A dash of hot sauce adds a delightful kick that pairs brilliantly with an Apple Bacon Salad, balancing the spicy tang with the sweet tartness of green apples and the creamy goat cheese.

Garlic Mayo Mustard Sandwich Spread

No discussion about summer sauces is complete without a standout sandwich spread, and this one is a true gem. The Garlic Mayonnaise Mustard spread can instantly elevate your grilled chicken sandwich, making it feel like a gourmet café offering. It’s an ideal choice for entertaining and doubles as a fantastic dip for fries, all with just four simple ingredients.

No discussion about summer sauces is complete without a standout sandwich spread, and this one is a true gem. The Garlic Mayonnaise Mustard spread can instantly elevate your grilled chicken sandwich, making it feel like a gourmet café offering. It's an ideal choice for entertaining and doubles as a fantastic dip for fries, all with just four simple ingredients.