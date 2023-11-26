The Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Cake is a heavenly confection comprising three distinct layers: brownie, cookie, and chocolate cake, all adorned with luscious peanut butter and chocolate frosting. Each bite is a slice of paradise, and it’s a treat that you won’t soon forget.

Just last week, we shared our Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake, promising more delectable chocolate and peanut butter creations. Well, here it is, a complete Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Cake, featuring a delectable chocolate frosting. The cake’s base is generously sprinkled with crumbled cookies, and it’s beautifully crowned with dollops of peanut butter frosting and more cookies.

This cake is not for the faint of heart; it’s a dessert that demands attention. The first layer is a rich brownie infused with peanut butter chips. The second layer is an awe-inspiring peanut butter chocolate chip cookie layer, and the third layer is a simple yet incredibly delicious chocolate cake.

This cake is nothing short of extraordinary.

For the frosting that sandwiched between the layers and graces the top, we’ve whipped up a peanut butter buttercream frosting that’s simply amazing. It’s thick, perfect for piping, and utterly delectable. On the exterior, you’ll find my all-time favorite Chocolate Buttercream Frosting, which never fails to impress.

If you’ve been opting for store-bought frosting, I implore you to give homemade frosting a try, especially when crafting a cake as magnificent as this one. While I’m not a stickler for everything being made from scratch, there’s no comparison when it comes to frosting.

Don’t be daunted by the idea of making a layer cake. This one is worth every bit of effort. Yes, it requires whipping up three different batters, but the delightful messiness of it all is part of its charm. If your frosting application isn’t flawless, don’t fret because this cake has so much going for it. Everyone will eagerly dive in. And, when you’re done, you can cleverly cover any imperfections with crumbled cookies.

It’s a cake that’s sure to be a winner!

For those seeking a step-by-step guide on how to frost a cake and where to source all the necessary supplies, I highly recommend our friend Lindsay’s tutorial. She’s a true expert in the art of cake decorating.

A partially enjoyed slice of the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Cake reveals its three distinct layers of brownie, cookie, and chocolate cake, all adorned with peanut butter and chocolate frosting.