Crafting an Eggnog Poke Cake Recipe is a breeze! This delightful holiday dessert assembles effortlessly with a cake mix, a handful of uncomplicated ingredients, and authentic eggnog. For those seeking another delectable way to utilize that surplus eggnog, consider making my scrumptious Eggnog Fudge; it’s a melt-in-your-mouth delight.

As the season ushers in a wave of indulgence, it’s time to relish all things sweet and satisfying. A poke cake is one of my go-to choices for easy and delightful treats. What I adore about this dessert is its versatility – a simple yellow cake mix can be transformed into an exciting poke cake with the addition of a medley of spices and other delectable elements.

Among the many poke cake recipes that employ sweetened condensed milk, you’ll find this delightful Eggnog Poke Cake.

How to Create a Poke Cake Using a Cake Mix

The beauty of poke cakes lies in the ease with which you can elevate a basic cake mix recipe. Begin by enhancing the dry mix with a dash of spices, such as nutmeg and cinnamon, just as I did in my Caramel Apple Poke Cake Recipe. In this particular recipe, replace the water stipulated by the cake mix with eggnog, which results in a flawless texture. In my Samoas Poke Cake Recipe, I opted for coconut milk as a substitution.

Once the cake emerges from the oven, create cavities and introduce sweetened condensed milk or another complementary, mouthwatering component that complements the flavor profile you have in mind. This culinary alchemy has yielded delightful results, with variations such as Baileys in my Bailey’s Poke Cake and crushed pineapple in my Watergate Cake. The possibilities are endless!

Essential Ingredients for This Eggnog Poke Cake Recipe

White Cake Mix (e.g., Betty Crocker Super Moist White Cake Mix, requiring eggs, oil, and water). Eggnog. Nutmeg and Cinnamon. Optional: Rum or Rum Extract, for a hint of extra flavor. Sweetened Condensed Milk. Cool Whip – If serving immediately, you can opt for homemade whipped cream; otherwise, consider creating your own stable whipped cream using our Homemade Cool Whip recipe.

Now, you’re all set to savor this homemade poke cake infused with the rich, festive flavors of eggnog poke cake recipe. Enjoy!