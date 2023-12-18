The Funfetti Cookie Cake recipe Delight

Indulge in the delightful fusion of cake and cookie flavors with this Funfetti Cookie Cake recipe. It’s incredibly simple to whip up and makes for a perfect addition to your upcoming birthday celebration! I’m thrilled to collaborate with Chuck E Cheese to share insights about organizing Fundraisers and Birthday Parties at their fantastic venue.

On a pristine platter, the Funfetti Cookie Cake boasts a border of white frosting, artfully adorned with a star tip, a luscious dollop of whipped cream at the center, and an array of vibrant rainbow sprinkles sprinkled on top.

My children are absolutely infatuated with Chuck E Cheese’s. It’s their top choice when we discuss birthday plans. In fact, my youngest, Quinn, starts proposing a “Chunky Cheeks” celebration a good eight months before his birthday. So, when Chuck E Cheese’s approached me about hosting a fundraiser for my kids’ school and sharing how hassle-free it is to arrange, I couldn’t resist the opportunity, all in the name of the children. 😉

A young boy snaps a picture beside Chuck E. Cheese.

This is genuinely the simplest fundraiser you’ll ever coordinate. Chuck E. himself may even visit your school to greet the kids as they leave on the fundraiser day!

To get started, visit Chuck E Cheese’s website, click on “Birthdays and events” at the top, then select “Fundraisers” prominently displayed on the page. You’ll be guided through the process, which essentially entails choosing a date at least three weeks in advance. Chuck E Cheese’s provides everything you need for a successful event: flyers with coupons to duplicate and distribute to the kids, token stickers to grant each child 10 free tokens upon arrival, and posters to promote the event at your school.

Since our school utilizes an electronic newsletter weekly, you can download the flyer I’ve designed for our school by clicking HERE. Your flyer will have a blank date, so you can conveniently upload the image to PicMonkey and insert your own text.

A brochure detailing a Chuck E. Cheese fundraising event.

Afterward, simply show up on the event night and have a blast! The cashiers will inquire if you’re there on behalf of your child’s school, and a generous 15% of your expenditures will be directed to your school. How fantastic is that?

A little girl climbing on the playground equipment.

Quinn invariably makes a beeline for the jungle gym, while Gavin becomes fiercely possessive of the tickets.

A photograph capturing the joyous moment as children meet Chuck E. Cheese.

You might observe that my children are conspicuously absent in the photo where Chuck E. joined the kids for a dance, as they were fully engrossed in playing.

If you plan a birthday celebration at Chuck E. Cheese’s, remember that you’re free to bring your cake along. May I recommend this one?

Effortless Funfetti Cookie Cake Recipe

Prepare to be amazed by the sheer simplicity of this Funfetti Cookie Cake recipe. You’ll whip up the batter, press it into a 12-inch pizza pan (opt for a reusable metal pan over the disposable variety; it’s a wise $5 investment), and, once it has cooled, generously decorate it with the finest vanilla buttercream frosting you’ve ever tasted.

Funfetti Cookie Cake Craze

My kids went absolutely wild for this creation! It’s destined to steal the show at our next birthday gathering, most likely at “Chunky Cheeks.”

