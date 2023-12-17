The Rainbow Sugar Cookie Cake Delight

The Rainbow Sugar Cookie Cake is an absolute showstopper, and it’s not just eye candy—it’s incredibly delicious too! A slice of this cake sits beautifully on a white plate, showcasing the vibrant rainbow of colors, adorned with a white frosting border and an array of rainbow sprinkles.

Are you someone who finds themselves deeply immersed in song lyrics? I certainly do. I mean, really, it’s almost unreasonable how I intertwine a song with my life. Admittedly, I’m a regular listener of top 40 radio stations, where most songs are penned by artists who might as well be teenagers going through heartbreaks. #notsomuchmylife

The Rainbow Sugar Cookie cake features a luscious vanilla frosting, artfully piped along the edges using a star tip.

One song that holds significant meaning for me is “Run” by Snow Patrol. It took on a whole new dimension in my life, particularly in connection to Elliot. (You can find the complete lyrics here.) Some of the lyrics go like this: Light up, light up As if you have a choice Even if you cannot hear my voice I’ll be right beside you dear

Every time I hear this song, it transports me back to the moments just before Elliot’s passing. I recall holding him in my arms, whispering words of love and assurance that everything would be alright. I reassured him that it was okay to leave us and that we’d manage without him. We were determined not to let his death cast a shadow of tragedy over our lives.

A slice of the Rainbow Sugar Cookie Cake is being delicately lifted from the cake, revealing its distinct layers in the order of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple, from top to bottom.

Lately, Elliot has been occupying my thoughts extensively, for various reasons, both significant and mundane.

The most significant reason being that someone close to Nathan and me recently, in very clear terms, suggested that it’s time for us to move on from Elliot’s passing.

At some point, I believe this will evolve into a broader post titled “What Not to Say to Someone Who Is Grieving” (rather absurd that I even have a list of such things), but for now, when Elliot’s memory is so vivid in my mind, I feel compelled to share this with you.

Grief is an intricate and unpredictable emotion. It surges unexpectedly, sometimes when you least anticipate it, and often when it seems like it should have receded for good.

Someone far wiser than me once said that we should be kind to others because everyone is grappling with their own battles. Another wise individual emphasized the importance of being kinder to others than what’s typically expected.

While it’s been over five years since I whispered my final farewells to Elliot, and I’ve adapted to living without my second-born, it doesn’t diminish how deeply he is missed. It’s like coping with the loss of a limb, one learns to function without it, but the void remains.

A slice of the Rainbow Sugar Cookie Cake is elegantly presented on a white plate, featuring the vibrant rainbow colors and crowned with a border of white frosting and a delightful sprinkling of rainbow-colored sprinkles.

Now, shall we delve into the delectable Rainbow Sugar Cookie Cake? It’s completely unrelated to Elliot’s passing or my grief, and I’m well aware that some might just be here for the recipe, but I love that it’s the recipe that accompanies this post.

Rainbows exude happiness, sugar cookies are pure joy, and cookie cakes are simply over-the-top delightful.

Surprisingly, this cake is easier to make than you might think. It’s essentially the best sugar cookie recipe, divided, dyed, and whimsically placed in a springform pan. You won’t achieve perfectly even layers, but that’s perfectly fine because, as you can see, it still radiates its rainbow charm flawlessly.

So, my dear friends, savor this Rainbow Sugar Cookie Cake and please remember to be kind, just as kindness has helped me navigate the complex journey of grief.