Indulge in the delightful Skillet Brownie for Two, a quick and easy dessert that’s perfect for a cozy date night or a post-dinner treat for a family of four! This one-bowl wonder is a special treat that can be enjoyed without much fuss.

I’m thrilled to partner with Breyers to bring you this delectable dessert that pairs perfectly with their Gelato Indulgences. This Skillet Brownie is not only a sweet delight but also a reminder of the importance of making time for your loved ones.

I distinctly recall taking my newborn son, Gavin, to his first pediatrician appointment when he was only two days old. The pediatrician offered a list of essential dos and don’ts, including waking him up for feedings and not traveling by airplane before two months. Amid these basics, she also emphasized the need for regular date nights.

At the time, I couldn’t help but wonder if she was out of her mind. My mother had just passed away, and I had just given birth to another human being, which was far from a “normal” experience. Date nights were the last thing on my mind.

Fast forward to today, nearly nine years later, and I wish I could go back and reassure my younger self that the doctor was right. I’d offer her a hug and tell her that it’s going to be alright, but she truly needs to prioritize her marriage. I’ve certainly done so, not as a mere matter of survival but also to strengthen our bond after enduring significant loss.

In reality, regular date nights are a challenge to maintain. We make a sincere effort, but busy schedules, three kids, and a shortage of reliable babysitters make it tricky. And this is even without having babies anymore!

Throughout these nine years, we’ve had to be creative in ensuring our date nights happen, even when we can’t go out. They might not be as extravagant as dining at a restaurant, but they consistently serve the same purpose: reminding us of the love that brought us together.

A successful date night at home necessitates certain rules: no computers, no phones, and TV watching is limited to a show we both enjoy, interrupted by countless conversations. Of course, the evening always features delicious food. This Skillet Brownie for Two is ideal for such occasions. It’s a generous brownie that can even accommodate a double date night with friends. Preparing it is a breeze, with everything mixed in one bowl and baked for just 18 minutes.

But that’s not all!

After baking, it’s time to add the perfect finishing touch. Top the brownie with Breyers Gelato Indulgences, creating an exquisite combination of creamy gelato, delectable sauce, and luxurious toppings. You can witness this delightful trio in the photo above.

I opted for the Vanilla Caramel flavor, as caramel is my husband’s weakness. Gelato, too, holds a special place in his heart, dating back to our honeymoon in Italy, where he indulged daily. Now, I can bring a piece of our honeymoon to our date nights, even though we’re older and married.

Breyers Gelato Indulgences beautifully complements the richness of the brownie, adding a creamy contrast that balances its intensity. In Nathan’s case, he may skip the brownie altogether and dive straight into the Vanilla Caramel Gelato. He couldn’t wait to devour it, emphasizing its irresistible charm.

For a wide range of tempting Breyers Gelato Indulgences flavors, be sure to follow them on Facebook and Twitter. Elevate your date nights with this delectable combination of Skillet Brownie for Two and Breyers Gelato Indulgences – a sweet treat that brings couples closer and satisfies sweet cravings.