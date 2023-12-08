Delicious Homemade Strawberries and Cream Ice Cream

Crafting delectable Strawberries and Cream Ice Cream is an easy, machine-free endeavor, using only simple ingredients. It’s the ideal treat to whip up with your kids! I’m delighted to collaborate with Horizon Organic to present this delightful summer delight.

It feels like just yesterday I realized, “OMG, May is almost over. May is almost over. MAYISALMOSTOVER!” The school year seems to have flown by in the blink of an eye.

If you had asked me a month ago how I felt about the impending arrival of summer, I would have confessed to being apprehensive. I fretted about how I would balance working from home with providing an enjoyable summer for my kids.

To be fair, I’m still a bit worried, haha.

But recently, as Piper transitioned from single words to full sentences, I had a genuine conversation with her just yesterday. It dawned on me that I’ll turn around one day, and my kids will be teenagers.

Now, I’m struck by the urgency to make Gavin’s eighth summer truly special. I want to engage in fun activities with them, not necessarily grand outings like amusement parks or beach vacations, but daily activities that feel extraordinary.

I’ve already decided on our first special summer treat: no-churn ice cream made with Horizon Organic heavy cream. I’ve developed a penchant for transforming Horizon heavy cream into luscious whipped cream. It’s astonishingly simple to do. All you need is a chilled mixing bowl and whisk, then pour a cup of cream and two tablespoons of sugar, and whip on medium/high for a few minutes. Voilà! Creamy delight. I initially tried it with a scrumptious breakfast, and now I’m hooked.

The Strawberries and Cream Ice Cream turned out to be sensational. The strawberry flavor blends seamlessly into the ice cream, creating a delightful harmony. I can’t wait to experiment with other flavors together with the kids!

Do you think I’m a genius? Because I’m starting to feel like one! Crafting homemade ice cream with mom is a cherished summer memory, and it’s INCREDIBLY EASY TO DO! Plus, I’m convinced that Horizon cream yields the best ice cream. It’s truly outstanding. We adore numerous Horizon products (Piper still enjoys their whole milk because she’s a petite two-year-old), but their cream is simply heavenly.

