Banishes the chill of winter with Tropical Banana Split

Indulge in the simplicity and delectable flavors of this Tropical Banana Split – a delightful treat that banishes the chill of winter! We are thrilled to team up with Turbana to present this delightful creation. In a pristine serving dish, you’ll find the Tropical Banana Delight, featuring succulent pineapple chunks, a perfectly halved banana, two dollops of whipped cream, maraschino cherries, and toasted coconut flakes.

When Gavin was just a little one (well, more of a toddler, to be precise), one of our cherished outings was to the local children’s museum, Betty Brinn. Despite its name, this place was not just your typical children’s museum; it was an enchanting world of educational fun. The interactive exhibits and a plethora of activities catered to children of all ages made it a family favorite. We loved it so much that we held a membership and frequented it several times each month.

Betty Brinn has so much to offer for kids, but one of the most significant advantages is that it’s indoors. I live in Wisconsin, where winter lasts for about eight months of the year. Having an indoor haven like Betty Brinn was a game-changer.

This Tropical Banana Delight is also an ideal escape from the winter blues. Moreover, on Saturday, February 13th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Turbana and Sendik’s are sponsoring a delightful Valentine’s Day Ice Cream Social at Betty Brinn, featuring this delectable dessert! If you happen to shop at Sendik’s and purchase any of the following items, you’ll receive free admission to the event (one admission per item):

A loaf of Breadsmith bread

A half-gallon of Kemps flavored milk

Palermo’s Primo Thin pizza

Any two Sargento items

Turbana bananas (2 lbs. or more)

Imagine escaping the frigid temperatures, enjoying quality time with your children, and savoring this delectable dessert. It’s the recipe for a perfect Saturday. If you’re not in the vicinity, fret not; you can find Turbana bananas at your local store and recreate this splendid dessert in the comfort of your home, leaving winter far behind.

