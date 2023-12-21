A Simple Delight with Minty Grasshopper Fudge

Indulge in the delightful world of Grasshopper Fudge, a sweet treat that’s not only easy to make but also incredibly rich and delicious. A small morsel of this fudge boasts a refreshing mint green hue speckled with bits of grasshopper cookies.

Before we delve into the delectable details of this fudge, can we all collectively acknowledge the quirks of Daylight Saving Time? It’s one of those things that, pre-kids, may have seemed mildly bothersome, but for those of us with little ones, it can be a recipe for chaos. Let’s face it; it can drive us to the brink.

Some folks in my life affectionately dub me “The Schedule Police.” I adhere to a strict routine for my kids when it comes to their meals and bedtime. This is not just for my own sanity, but for the collective well-being of our household. You see, my children must rise at the crack of dawn to make it to school on time. If they don’t consume enough sustenance, they transform from peaceful angels into tantrum-throwing mini-beasts. Picture homework-related meltdowns and an astonishing number of timeouts before dinner. Hangry is a real phenomenon, folks.

But I digress, possibly due to the disorientation brought about by Daylight Saving Time. While its original intent was to conserve electricity, it’s hard to argue against the disruption it brings.

Except when it comes to the sanity of parents across the United States.

Now, let’s divert our thoughts away from the clock and toward the delicious Grasshopper Fudge. It’s a perfect companion for St. Patrick’s Day or any regular Monday when you find yourself struggling with your kids’ sleep schedule. This fudge is incredibly simple to whip up, and the marriage of fudge and grasshopper cookies is sheer perfection.

One word of advice, though: Unlike many of my easy Grasshopper Fudge recipes that can last for weeks, this one is best enjoyed within a day or two. Otherwise, the cookies might lose their delightful freshness.