Discover a quick and irresistible Nutella Fudge recipe that will have your loved ones begging for more!

These delectable Nutella Fudge squares are neatly stacked, making them an appealing treat for any occasion.

Before we dive into the mouthwatering details of this fudge, I have to share a heartwarming mom moment. If you’re not a fan of mom brags, feel free to scroll down for the fudge recipe; no hard feelings here. But this story is genuinely heartwarming.

My eldest child, Gavin, who will turn 8 in December, had an incredible idea recently. He independently decided to organize a fundraiser to collect blankets and food for the less fortunate. Can you believe it? He was so enthusiastic when I picked him up from school, and he originally planned to place donation boxes at the end of our driveway for people to drop off food and blankets. When I suggested we ask friends and family for monetary contributions, he was all in.

Gavin’s idea touched our hearts, and we shared a picture on Facebook, along with the names of the two charities we’ll be supporting (Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force and Hope House, if you’re interested). We’ll be purchasing items from their wish lists, including canned soup, peanut butter, pancake mix, macaroni and cheese, art supplies, educational toys, diapers, formula, wipes, and delivering them the day after his birthday.

Incredible news – Gavin has already raised nearly $200!

While Gavin’s initiative is truly inspiring, I’m even more moved by the generosity of our friends and family. Their contributions, both financially and with heartfelt words, remind us of the kindness in the world. Every time we receive an email from someone willing to donate, Gavin celebrates with immense enthusiasm!

Once we wrap up his successful fundraiser (it’s become quite a big event!), and we’ve purchased all the items, I promise to share pictures of Gavin with the donations. We’re bursting with pride!

Now, let’s talk about the Nutella Fudge. This treat is just as delightful as my incredible kid. It’s a marvel that comes together in a flash, boasting the sweet Nutella flavor and a velvety chocolatey texture. If you’ve encountered issues with my fudge recipes setting, consider this tip: ensure you use Sweetened Condensed Milk, not Evaporated Milk. For this recipe, don’t go overboard with the Nutella, and make sure to scrape every last drop of Sweetened Condensed Milk. Using too much Nutella or leaving some SCM behind could affect the fudge’s setting. Or, you can be a rebel, load up with a generous half-cup of Nutella and all of the SCM, pop it in the freezer for 20 minutes before cutting, and store it in the fridge – though there’s no guarantee it will last long. It’s just that good!