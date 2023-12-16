A Colorful Delight with Rainbow Fudge recipe

This delightful Rainbow Fudge recipe is not only a treat for the taste buds but also a feast for the eyes. It’s so simple that even the kids can join in the fun! The fudge layers form a stunning rainbow, and each bite is a burst of color.

Last week, Nathan was away on a work trip, leaving me as the sole adult in the house. And, truth be told, I tend to get a bit anxious when that happens. One evening, I noticed that the front door was unlocked. In a matter of seconds, I convinced myself that I had carelessly left it unlocked for over a week, and surely, an intruder had taken advantage of this oversight and was lurking in our basement.

This unsettling thought occurred just moments before I was about to head to bed. The Rainbow Fudge, with its distinct red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple layers, was neatly arranged on a baking sheet.

The following morning, I woke up exceptionally early to exercise. As I was running on the basement treadmill, my paranoia got the better of me, convinced that the lurking intruder was biding their time to attack. Suddenly, I noticed movement out of the corner of my eye. At first, I attributed it to the light reflecting off my wedding ring, but the movement persisted.

To my astonishment, a spider had descended from the ceiling and was dangling just inches from my ear. In a panic, I momentarily forgot I was on a moving treadmill, lunged to catch the spider between my hands, and narrowly avoided tripping and causing a calamity.

I must say; I’m relieved that Nathan is back home, and I’m still in one piece.

The Rainbow Fudge, cut into cube shapes, showcases the vibrant layers of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple (in that order).

Let’s talk about the Rainbow Fudge recipe itself; it’s not scary at all, even if you’re not a seasoned cook. In fact, it’s super easy to make. The secret lies in mixing three cups of chocolate chips with a 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk. To create this rainbow marvel, I divided the recipe into six parts. For each color layer, you’ll need half a cup of white chocolate chips and 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon of sweetened condensed milk. You’ll also need about 8 drops of food coloring for most colors, except red, which requires 16 drops. For purple, you’ll combine 4 drops of red and 4 drops of blue, while orange calls for 4 drops of red and 4 drops of yellow.

To avoid overheating, I recommend making one layer at a time with some time between each layer, especially if you’re using a microwave. Once each layer is set, it’s a breeze to remove, cut, and admire your beautiful, rainbow fudge creation.