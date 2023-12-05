Candy Coated S’mores Reimagined

Candy Coated S’mores provide an exciting and delectable twist on the classic treat, and they are incredibly easy to make. This article is sponsored by Wet Ones® Hand Wipes, and all the opinions and content are my own.

In the image, you can see Candy Coated S’mores creatively arranged, displaying the components: chopped chocolate bars, M&Ms, sprinkles, Butterfinger, gooey melted marshmallow, and graham crackers.

Admittedly, until this week, my kids weren’t fans of s’mores. I almost felt like I was falling short in their childhood experiences, as if I should have done a better job convincing them of the awesomeness of this iconic treat. However, our creation of Candy Coated S’mores might have just changed their minds.

To be clear, the term “invention” might be a stretch. I can’t claim to be the first person to add candy to s’mores, but as they say, ignorance is bliss, and Google can sometimes be a blogger’s worst enemy. #theydontsaythat

My initial idea was to roll the toasted marshmallow in candy pieces, but that turned out to be a total failure. The marshmallow’s toasted shell kept all the stickiness inside, making it impossible for the candy to adhere. So, I quickly abandoned that idea and opted to press the marshmallow onto the chocolate, allowing the kids to choose their candy toppings. The smushing process released the stickiness and worked like a charm!

Gavin opted for Reese’s Pieces, while Quinn went with mini M&Ms. (I understand if this image is not for the faint of heart, but I find it adorable.)

I think I’ve finally figured out why my kids weren’t into s’mores: it’s the stickiness that bothered them. They can handle dirt, sand, and messy paint, but sticky treats were a no-go. This is where Wet Ones® Hand Wipes came to the rescue, which I picked up from Walmart. These wipes are a staple in our cars, as my kids always seem to grab the stickiest snacks before leaving the house, with fruit leather being a common culprit. With our busy summer schedule, we use them not only on Candy Coated S’mores days but also during all our activities. The best part is that they don’t just clean away sticky messes but also eliminate 99.9% of bacteria—something we all need.

By the way, after taking the photo of the tower of Candy Coated S’mores displayed in front of Wet Ones, it promptly tipped over. I used Wet Ones® right next to it to clean up the mess – a real-life saver!